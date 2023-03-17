On the eve of Greenville Country Club’s 100th anniversary, members will gather next week to honor the golf course’s links to the past.
The centennial celebration, to be held March 24-26, will feature award-winning golf writer and New York Times Best Selling author Jim Dodson. A graduate of East Carolina University, Dodson is known for his books about golf legends including Arnold Palmer and Ben Hogan as well as personal accounts of his love for the game.
Other guests include Carolina Golf Association Executive Director Jack Nance and course designer John Lafoy. A past president of the American Society of Golf Course Architects, Lafoy played a role in Greenville Country Club’s history, having served as architect on a $1 million renovation of the course in the mid-1990s when attorney Dallas Clark served as club president.
For the anniversary, Clark, who since retiring from law has written two legal thrillers, was tasked with composing a club history. At more than 100 pages, the volume includes records and lore from Greenville Country Club’s earliest days, along with Clark’s recollections from 50 years of playing the course.
“One hundred years of anything is really remarkable these days, I think,” Clark said of the county’s oldest country club, which was incorporated by a half dozen stockholders on March 27, 1923. The opening, sandwiched between the end of World War I and the Great Depression, came a year after the opening of Benvenue Country Club in Rocky Mount and nearly a decade before Farmville Country Club was established in 1932.
“My research led me to understand that the club was started in 1923 with nothing,” Clark said. “Then you had the Depression. Then you had World War II.”
One of Clark’s favorite discoveries was a photograph of a group of men riding to the golf course on a wagon when gasoline was being rationed during the war.
“There were men who liked to play golf so much that they would drive their cars to where Diener’s Bakery used to be on Dickinson Avenue and a wagon pulled by mules would come from the club and pick those men up,” he said, laughing. “They didn’t want to use the gas to go out there (to the course). It was four miles out.”
While the city has grown up around Greenville Country Club, in the early days the property was not in a residential area. Formerly known as Amuzu Park, the land consisted of 32 acres of woodland and a 12-acre pond, where numerous baptisms were conducted in the early 20th century.
“These men came back from World War II and they wanted to do something. That’s when the club started expanding,” Clark said of the growth to an 18-hole course. Prior to that, the nine-hole course had two sets of tees on each teeing ground.
“In earlier years, there were no ‘starting times,’” he wrote. “Rather, when a player came to play, he or she put their golf ball in a holding device located at the first tee, behind other golf balls. When your ball reached the bottom/front of the device, it was time for you and your group to ‘grip it and rip it.”
Clark has fond memories of playing the course, beginning in the 1950s when he was about 10.
“When I was growing up the club was the center of entertainment activity for a lot of families because there was nothing else here, nothing,” he said. “East Carolina was a teachers’ college. They didn’t have any bars downtown. If you wanted a good meal, the club was probably the prime place you would think of. It had a swimming pool. It was a big part of folks’ lives. It really was.”
Not all of the amenities were so clearly visible. Clark said that at one time, there were slot machines tucked away in the bar of the old clubhouse.
“The rumor was the word came that the sheriff was going to come out there and seize them so they were buried on the property,” he said. Consulting with law enforcement while compiling the club history, Clark learned that the machines were not buried but were seized and broken open, with the money found inside them going to a local school fund.
It is not the only time in the club’s history that the coffers were empty, so to speak. Following an unsuccessful merger with Brook Valley Country Club in 2012, Greenville Country Club was struggling financially until a few members stepped in to save it.
“Membership started dropping, and we didn’t have money enough to pay the bills,” Clark said. “If they had not stepped in, we’d have been dead in the water. Now they’ve got 500 members and are doing quite well.”
Those members will celebrate the past and future of the club with a number of activities, including a golf tournament, golf skins game, tennis round robin, cornhole tournament, children’s carnival and a pig pickin’ and concert on the fairway featuring the Martin McDaniel band from Nashville, Tennessee.