There was a time when community existed. It was more than a geographic boundary. It was a commitment. A commitment to your neighbor and to putting others’ interests ahead of our own. The mentality of a servant.
Today, though, community may be a mere line in the sand. Those chosen to lead it look after their self-interests, seeking power, larger egos or political position. Many of us have recently witnessed the slow death of community in recent decision-making by the Pitt County Board of Education, Pitt County commissioners and Greenville City Council.
Decisions seem to no longer be based on community voice, but on the protection of personal power, a bending of the knee to the few that reinforce ego and political position.
Counter to the concept of service that elected leadership demands on these boards, those that are supportive and serve as the voice of the community seem to be outnumbered. As egos grow and greed shifts hands, the death of community will sour the tasteful attraction of Pitt County and Greenville.
The choice of who is leading our communities is more important than ever. We need leaders that express humility, a distaste for power and be willing to break allegiances with the powerful few. Our leaders must listen, lead with humility and protect our communities as places of camaraderie. Where are they?