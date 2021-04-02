FOUNTAIN — R.A. Fountain General store announced a return of open stage on Saturdays along with live performances coming up by two Fountain favorites during it screen-door concert series set for Fridays in June.
The venue, 6754 E. Wilson St., announced that live performances, halted since the start of the pandemic, will return when Lightnin' Wells plays vintage Americana and blues on June 4 and the Malpass Brothers go retro on June 11.
The international traveling troubadour Eric Sommer also will perform original Americana, blues and folk music with Maggie Monroe on June 18.
Seating at each show will be limited and masks will be required. All seating will be reserved and may be purchased on line via RAF's secure webpage, by emailing the proprietor (alex@rafountain.com) or by phoning 252.749.7974.
Pre-payment is required for Malpass Brothers reservations, which will feature just the boys, Christopher and Taylor, performing with their father, Big Chris.
"The Malpass advertise themselves as retro country," said the R.A. Fountain's Alex Albright, "and this show does retro one better by getting back to the basics that they started with when they were the Malpass Family and singing mainly in churches and talent competitions."
The store also began offering new retail hours from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturdays through April. It will open its stage and sound system for local singers and musicians to use during these times.
"We had recently gotten this really nice sound system that the Malpass Brothers had used for the last few years when the pandemic hit," said Albright.
"It's been sitting there collecting dust and like us waiting for the time we could bring back some music, and I think we're ready for this little step. We can't let people share mics, but if you bring your own, we'll plug it in and you'll be ready to go."
Half-hour performance slots for solos, duets, and trios may be reserved by emailing alex@rafountain.com or by phoning 252.749.7974.
Masks and distancing are required and the number of patrons in-store will be limited to 30.
RAF has also replaced most of the curious debris that lined its shelves with a greatly expanded used books offering.
"Lots of inexpensive treasures mixed in with some truly vintage books," said Albright, "and some sections that you won't find in many other stores.
Both shelf-lined walls now include sections of books devoted to art, architecture, photography, contemporary fiction, classics, poetry, literary lives, drama, film, television, journalism, science fiction and fantasy, religion, folklore, mysterious occurrences, philosophy, history, presidents, royalty, war, Native Americans, African-American history and literature, countries of the world, foreign languages, the U.S. (travel, history & culture), several sections of North Caroliniana, Black Mountain College, self-help, cookbooks (including a large collection of vintage small town & church cookbooks), humor, crime, how-to & fix it, math, science, psychology, vintage text books, sports & games, women's studies, flight, boating, Robert Graves, Thomas Wolfe, H. Rider Haggard and H.G. Wells.
Masks are required of all patrons. Hand-sanitizer is available. Screen doors will be open and fans running.