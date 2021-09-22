Whether visitors are all hat and no cattle or possessed of an enviable agricultural acumen, local farmers and animal aficionados say livestock exhibits will make for an educational and enjoyable day at the Pitt County Fair.
A medley of barnyard creatures will be on display for the viewing public in addition to shows meant to highlight livestock now that the fair — its full name is the Pitt County American Legion Agricultural Fair — officially opened its gates with a ceremony featuring state Labor Commissioner Josh Dobson. The Department of Labor deemed all the fair’s midway attractions fit for action.
An open heifer show kicked off the farm festivities Tuesday night, with open shows for lamb on Thursday and Saturday’s 11 a.m. rabbit show, 1 p.m. chicken show and Sunday’s 2 p.m. open goat show.
Young people from 4-H clubs in Pitt, Beaufort and Martin County will take to the arena for the 4-H Livestock Show, starting at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Jessica Henderson, a Main Challenges 4-H leader from Stokes, raises chickens and said that her son, Seth, will be showing some of her prized birds.
“The kids are very excited to be back showing off their livestock,” Henderson said. “I am pretty excited myself.”
Andy Burlingham, agent with N.C. State’s Cooperative Extension Service Pitt County Center, said that the livestock exhibits will have a joint purpose of educating the public about pollinators.
“We have what is called a Bee Passport where when you buy your ticket, you can sign into an app and get your passport,” Burlingham said. “There will be signs with QR codes and, when you scan it, it is going to show you some facts about how pollinators are linked to the station you are looking at. There will be signs with produce, flowers and other exhibits.
“We get a lot of questions here at the extension about pollinators,” Burlingham said. “We thought this was a good opportunity to teach people about that.”
COVID-19 protocols will be in place. Burlingham said that attendees are asked to mask up inside livestock barns. There will also be one-way traffic to create space and mitigate any possible virus spread.
“We ask folks to please wear a mask in the bleachers as shows are going on,” Burlingham said.
Mackenzie Cooper of Greenville will be competing alongside her two Dorset lambs, Maggie and Emma. Cooper will be judged based on her showmanship, while the lambs will be judged in categories related to their marketability and breeding stock.
“Showmanship is judging the person and the other class is looking at the lambs,” Cooper said. “Practice is key. Learning a lot about your animal.”
She detailed how judges will look for a flat back in her lambs, as well as particular muscle groups.
“There is also a judging on the lamb’s structure for breeding,” Cooper said. “They will look at their legs to see the quality and if any of their good traits will be passed onto future generations.”
Cooper has been showing hogs since fifth grade. With last year’s fair canceled, she said that it is special to be back doing what she enjoys.
“It feels like we are starting again,” Cooper said.
Burlingham said the excitement is measured but palpable.
“Everyone is excited,” Burlingham said. “Cautious with this many people coming around too, but it will be good to get the animals and these kids out showing their knowledge.”