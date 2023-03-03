North Carolina knows how to grow ’em.
Apparently, that’s equally true of sweet potatoes and musicians, and the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services gets the connection.
The agency’s Got to Be NC program sponsors a statewide talent competition that “showcases the traits of hard work and resilience,” Commissioner of Agriculture Steve Troxler said. “... Necessities in many endeavors, but especially true in both agriculture and the music profession.”
Such traits can be found in Greenville native and ECU graduate Marye Amanda, who will be one of 15 finalists performing Saturday in the contest’s capstone event, the NC Ag Star Homegrown Voice Talent Search Finale in Kerr Scott Building on the State Fairgrounds at 6 p.m.
Auditions were held across the state beginning in September for musicians ages 13-22. Semi-finalists received coaching from ambassador Paige King Johnson and PCG Artist Development from Nashville, Tennessee.
The Ag Star Talent Search winner will receive a prize package including a Yamaha guitar, professional songwriting session, one song recorded and produced by a top Nashville studio producer, training from industry professionals, and Got to Be NC performance opportunities.
It’s easy to see why young musicians would want to compete, but why did the Department of Agriculture get involved in talent search?
“Farming has and will continue to shape our state and the people who are part of it, “Troxler explained in news releases describing the competition. “This partnership will provide new ways to spotlight our food industry as it serves the world and touches lives daily with our new unified message ... it’s more than just Agriculture. It’s Got to Be NC!
Marye Amanda already has a track record of challenging stereotypes, even at a young age, through her guitar playing, song-writing and vocal performance determination. Anyone who frequents open mics and music venues knows that generally, for every 10 performers, there might be one female. Now she may have the opportunity to leverage her confidence and influence for even greater good, as an agriculture star.
“In the finale, I am going to sing one of the songs I auditioned with,” she said. “I will be playing the guitar. It’s called ‘Settled for a Small Town.’ I co-wrote it with Bradley Collins last fall. I submitted it to the Nashville Songwriters Association International (NSAI) for a song review, and I am now a ‘One to Watch’ because of that song.”
Describing her main style of music as country, Marye Amanda says she performs and writes different genres too. While guitar is her primary instrument, she also plays the piano, ukulele, flute, bass and mandolin.
Speaking of her songwriting technique, she said the lyrics typically come first. She usually has a topic in mind, and most of the time writes a song in one sitting, especially if it is a co-write. Some songs she puts aside for a while to come to later with a fresh perspective.
“I wrote ‘The Other Girl’ after a real life experience,” she said. “I went out with this guy, and he picked me up. On the way, he told me another girl was going to meet us, and he almost hit this guy that was running. It all went downhill from there. Instead of being really upset over having to go to dinner with the girl he was cheating on me with, I decided to turn the experience into a song because you can’t make this stuff up. It was released last October. I co-wrote the song with Jhett Wilder.”
If the AG finalist’s face looks familiar, it’s probably for good reason. She is no stranger to local performance venues.
“Marye Amanda performed for several of the Beaufort County Traditional Music Association (BCTMA) Youth Showcases at the Turnage Theatre,” Linda Boyer, Chairman of the BCTMA said. “I recall that she was very confident for such a young musician. Her singing and her guitar accompaniment were excellent. Her family was always there to support her and cheer her on. After she aged out of our Youth Showcase and graduated from high school, she planned to continue her music career and try to find performance venues in larger cities. She is a very gifted young musician and I’m glad to see her back in our area.”
The local musician has also accrued a number of awards already, including the Carolina Music Award for Youth Artist of the Year in 2016, and Youth Video of the Year with her original song, “Smoke and Mirrors” in 2017. She was nominated in 2019 for the Carolina Music Awards Americana Artist of the Year and Americana Vocalist of the Year in the 2019 Josie Music Awards.
Future plans for Marye Amanda include releasing another song in the spring or summer, and playing shows during CMA Fest in Nashville. She will be performing locally soon at the following venues:
- March 11: Nauti Dog Brewing Co., 210 Main St., Winterville, 7-9 p.m.
- March 24: The Taproom at Mother Earth Brewing, 311 N. Herritage St. Kinston, 6-9 p.m.
- March 25: Uptown
- Brewing Company, 418 Evans St., Greenville, 7-9 p.m.
Agriculture and music? Of course it makes sense: it’s the ultimate “roots music.”