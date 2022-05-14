East Carolina University is continuing to accept research participants for a study on how molecules within the body are affected by physical activity and exercise.
A multidisciplinary research team in the Department of Kinesiology and Human Performance Laboratory is looking for men and women ages 18-80 who would like to begin a three-month exercise training program as part of the national research project. Participants will exercise under guidance from trained exercise professionals and are eligible for compensation.
The effort led by Professor Joseph Houmard will contribute to a study by ECU, Duke University, Wake Forest University, the University of California, Los Angeles, University of Florida and other institutions. ECU was awarded approximately $1.5 million and has been collaborating directly with a research team at Duke.
“This is a challenging study, but the data gathered will be used for years to really figure out why exercise is good at the molecular level,” Houmard said. “The inclusion of ECU in this groundbreaking study, which includes other top-tier universities, is evidence of the strides taken to enhance research at our university. The ability to implement this multi-year project involves numerous entities at ECU working together as a team.”
Most supervised sessions involve resistance or aerobic exercises within the Human Performance Lab, Houmard said. Workouts are accompanied by unique health assessments and monitoring.
If interested in participating, email ECU research team member Dominique Jones at jonesdo16@ecu.edu or Houmard at houmardj@ecu.edu. Part of the study focuses on why some people respond better than others to physical activity.
Host families needed
Terre des Langues is seeking host families for 10 French students in Greenville-area for June 18-July 10, and a second group of 10 students July 10-31 along with two teachers. The students are 15 to 18 and will be matched individually with their host families according to gender, activities and interests. No special activity is required of their hosts, who need not to have children to qualify. The participants have a strong motivation to improve their competency in English, share their culture and discover the American way of life. Contact Frederic Fladdenmuller at 754-2136 or write to fladenmullerf@ecu.edu.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is providing the following classes and programs at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Offerings are free unless otherwise noted. Registration required unless otherwise noted by calling 752-1717, Ext. 201.
- Road to Resources: Sleep Disorders in Older Adults (What Causes them and how can they be fixed?), 3-4 p.m. Monday.
Med Instead of Meds: Exploring Better Health Through Better Eating, 1-2 p.m. Thursdays, May 19-June 23. Seating is limited.
- Community Shred Day, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, May 21. $5 recommended donation. Three bag/box maximum. This event is sponsored by the Senior Health Insurance Information Program.
- Jewelry class, 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, May 25. Cost is $5.
- Beginner genealogy class, 2-4 p.m. Wednesdays, June 1-29. Cost is $20.
Art installation scheduled
The intersection of Cotanche Street and Read Circle will be closed beginning 6 a.m. May 22, weather permitting, for the installation of an intersection mural.
It is the second Intersection Gateway Mural that is part of the Emerald Loop Project, a multi-modal urban arts trail. The intersection will be closed through the evening of May 23, with contingency dates May 24-25.
Traffic detours will be set up, including acces down Cotanche through the parking lot in front of Chico’s Mexican Restaurant, and local traffic down Reade Circle turning right onto Cotanche St.
The Emerald Loop Project stemmed from the city being designated a SmART City by the North Carolina Arts Council in 2018. Its goal is to transform Greenville’s Center City through the arts.