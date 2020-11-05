Pitt County’s COVID-19 numbers are trending down while statewide numbers continue in the opposite direction, the county health director said Wednesday.
Dr. John Silvernail of the Pitt County Health Department attributed the local decrease in cases to residents being mindful of wearing masks, social distancing and washing their hands.
“The other thing we have been stressing more and more lately is staying home when you’re sick,” Silvernail said during a weekly news briefing.
“If you’re sick, even if it’s not COVID-19, it’s not good to go out and give that to other people or spread that to other people so we certainly encourage people to stay home when they’re sick and I think that has helped.”
Pitt County reported 230 new cases between Oct. 27-Nov. 2, about 33 new cases a day. It was the fourth week the average number of daily new cases declined.
There were 40 new cases on Tuesday, however, and 73 on Wednesday, a spike reported by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services after Silvernail met with members of the local media.
While Pitt has seen a decline in cases, statewide numbers have been trending higher for eight weeks. DHHS reported 16,286 new cases between Oct. 27-Nov. 2, an average of 2,327 cases a day.
DHHS reported 2,885 cases on Thursday, the highest number of cases reported in a single day since the pandemic began in March. Numbers dropped to 1,336 on Monday statewide but rose back up to 2,425 by Wednesday.
Silvernail said he believes the virus is still in its first wave of cases.
“I know some people say there has been a first wave and a second wave and, depending on how you look at the data, you might say that, but I really think what we are looking at is the angulations of a so-called flattened curve, and that nothing is perfectly smooth when you look at the real data,” he said.
Face masks were not required in polling places on Tuesday because the county was afraid some people may not vote if they had to wear a mask, Silvernail said. No cases have been linked to any polling sites, he said. Silvernail said he voted early and there were adequate provisions in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“I drove by a couple of polling places yesterday (Tuesday), there did not appear to be huge lines or people cramped together, I did not go into any polling places yesterday but we will follow that but again I would not anticipate a huge spike after election day, I think people were mindful of their spacing and many people were wearing masks at those places,” Silvernail said.
No cases have been pinpointed to Halloween yet, Silvernail said. He said he took his granddaughter trick-or-treating on Halloween and witnessed people trick-or-treating responsibly. He said he had also heard that people were mindful of the social distancing guidance in other neighborhoods.
“I was pleased with what I saw, at least in my daughter, my granddaughter’s neighborhood,” Silvernail said.