A sharp rise in new COVID-19 cases in Pitt County may be softening, but the health director said it’s not clear if the trend will hold as tens of thousands of students return to class in person.
Dr. John Silvernail, director of Pitt County Public Health, said during a news briefing Tuesday afternoon that 14-day case totals have dropped steadily since Thursday, as have other factors including positive test rates, which were at 16.7 percent Thursday and 13 percent Tuesday.
“I am cautiously optimistic,” Silvernail said, “of course saying that, school opened yesterday in Pitt County Schools and of course ECU started classes yesterday. So there certainly this is opportunity for spread in those settings, which we’re doing our best to prevent.”
East Carolina University resumed full operations on Monday for the first time since last August when hundreds of cases forced leaders to abruptly halt the planned Return of Pirate Nation. ECU enrolls nearly 29,000 students; about two-thirds attend classes on campus.
More than 23,000 Pitt County Schools students returned to full in-person learning for the first time since March 2020. Hundreds more students returned to class at area private schools, and in-person instruction is taking place for thousands more at Pitt Community College.
Institutions are encouraging vaccination and in most cases are requiring masks and taking other precautions. Silvernail said health officials and ECU officials learned from experiences last year and are better prepared to respond, and many students have been vaccinated or exposed to the virus.
“I think there is still opportunity for spread and they could still see cases on the ECU campus ...,” he said “I think they’re in a good place to be able to identify this early and I think they’re going to be able to contain it early if there are cases on campus.”
Silvernail said data next week should begin to show whether a downward trend will continue. In the last seven days, ECU reported, a total of 52 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded among students and 18 among staff. As of Monday 10 students were in quarantine on campus and 78 were in self quarantine off campus.
Countywide on Tuesday, the 14-day case rate was 778 per 100,000 people, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services dashboard. It’s the seventh week of increases in data tracked by The Daily Reflector, although the increase is much smaller than previous weeks.
The rate was 762 per 100,000 people on Tuesday of last week, up from 583 per 100,000 people on Aug. 11. The rate had dropped to 54 cases per 100,000 on July 7.
The total number of new cases over the last seven days dropped to 665, according to DHHS, about 95 cases a day. That compares to 741 new cases recorded in the county over the previous seven days, an average of nearly 106 cases a day.
The local average reached nearly 380 new cases a day in February before a vaccine was widely available. It had fallen to closer to six cases a day by June before the delta strain was prevalent.
Sixty new cases were recorded on Monday, down from 77 last Monday. Vidant Health reported Tuesday that 143 people were hospitalized in its facilities as of Sunday. That’s up from 123 on Aug. 15 and 98 as of Aug. 9, according to data tracked by The Daily Reflector.
The number of people dead in Pitt County from COVID-19 rose by five over the last week to 109. Two people died on Aug. 12 and one on Aug. 15. Dates for the other two deaths were not available. At least 10 people have died since July 12.
State and local officials say low vaccination rates and the more contagious and virulent delta strain of the virus have been responsible for the surge in cases.
The widely available COVID-19 vaccines are very effective at preventing infection from the virus, according to health officials. People who are vaccinated also are far less likely to get sick or need medical attention if they do get infected.
Masks, distancing and hand-washing help prevent infected people from spreading the virus, officials said.
Over the last seven days, 1,343 people received a vaccine shot locally, according to DHHS data reported Tuesday. That’s down from 1,442 the previouse seven days and 6,579 the week before that.
As of Tuesday, 88,850 people in Pitt County had received at least a partial vaccine, about 49 percent of the population, up from 87,507 the same time last week.
At total of 81,770 people here were fully vaccinated, according to Tuesday’s data, about 45 percent of the local population.