Standing up to bigotry and violence is a community-wide endeavor a local rabbi said, and the start of Hanukkah Sunday was a good time to illuminate that.

In the midst of antisemitic rhetoric nationwide, Congregation Bayt Shalom gathered at their temple to light the menorah, eat latkes and hear about an ancient miracle, which Rabbi Harley Karz-Wagman said is now as relevant as ever.


