Standing up to bigotry and violence is a community-wide endeavor a local rabbi said, and the start of Hanukkah Sunday was a good time to illuminate that.
In the midst of antisemitic rhetoric nationwide, Congregation Bayt Shalom gathered at their temple to light the menorah, eat latkes and hear about an ancient miracle, which Rabbi Harley Karz-Wagman said is now as relevant as ever.
Hanukkah is a celebration of the Maccabees, led by Judah, who Karz-Wagman said 2,200 years ago stood against a Greek tyrant bent on eliminating Judaism. With limited resources the Maccabees were forced to rely on guerilla warfare against the better equipped, better trained enemy forces.
“That tyrant was afraid that Jews would not worship him as God, because instead we worship the values that God actually teaches us,” Karz-Wagman said. “This small group of Jews ... stood up against that tyrant just like Ukrainians are standing up against tyrants today, Iranian dissenters are standing up against tyrants today.
“They don’t know if they had enough resources and nor did the Maccabees know.”
The group lit a seven-foot-tall menorah to recall the oil used by the Maccabees to rededicate the Temple in Jerusalem, which had been desecrated by the enemy. The group had only enough oil to burn for one night, but it lasted eight as the story goes.
Lighters included members of the synagogue’s board, families, health care workers, educators, law enforcement, members of the media and other faith leaders. Pitt County Manager Janis Gallagher was joined by District Attorney Faris Dixon and Lt. Frank Stewart of the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office in lighting the fifth candle on the menorah. Dixon and Gallagher read an excerpt which compared the Maccabee’s tactics to those of American Revolutionaries, who had to wage a war of attrition in ousting the British in the late 18th Century.
Stewart also was on hand to provide security, something Bayt Shalom’s social justice chair Julia Petrasso said highlights growing concerns about antisemitic rhetoric in the country. Petrasso referred to the rapper Ye, formerly Kanye West, expressing love for Adolf Hitler in an interview and former president Donald Trump hosting the rapper and a Holocaust denier at his Mar-a-Lago home.
“Do you go to any other mainstream religious festivities where you have to have a sheriff’s office deputy in here armed (and) two patrol cars?” Petrasso asked. She and Karz-Wagman said the congregation continues to have conversations about antisemitic concerns.
“Acts of violence committed against us as a people are something we’re constantly thinking about, having to teach our kids about how to make an exit. Having to pay out of our very, very meager funds for security,” Petrasso said.
Both Petrasso and Karz-Wagman said that the rhetoric coincides with homophobic, transphobic and racist diatribes. Words can lead to action, Karz-Wagman said.
The rabbi said that the Pitt County community came together in 2018 after the deadly shooting of 11 at the Tree of Life temple in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Associated Press labels the massacre as the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history.
“It is so sad that we have to keep coming together after shootings,” Karz-Wagman said. “There was a vigil recently after the shooting at Club Q.”
Club Q in Colorado is the LGBTQ nightclub where five people were killed and 18 seriously injured during a shooting on Nov. 20. The gunman wore body armor. Petrasso said that it is the “job” of practitioners of the Jewish faith to speak out when such injustice is in the world and to rally along with anyone impacted by hate, whether in the form of violent words or violent acts.
Like the Maccabees, Karz-Wagman wants the community, locally and nationally, to “strategically” stand up to bullies, bigots and tyrants.
“If you say something when you see something, that’s what stops the next step of violence,” Karz-Wagman said. “Be strategic, sometimes you don’t get in the face of the bully in the moment when he has more power than you do. Strategically, what the Maccabees did, they did not get into the face of the Greek Army. They waged guerilla warfare and waited to get support, just like George Washington.”