As legislation comes forth that will widely reform police procedures in North Carolina, local law enforcement leadership said that many of the changes have already been in effect in Pitt County.
The General Assembly finalized a police reform bill on Aug. 24 designed to identify and fire problem officers at North Carolina law enforcement agencies while emphasizing mental health assistance for others. Gov. Roy Roy Cooper is likely to sign the bill, given that only two legislators — both House members — voted against it. The Senate gave unanimous approval to House changes.
The bill would create a public database to determine whether an officer’s certification has been suspended or revoked. The state also would create a database accessible only by law enforcement that contains “critical incident information” about when an officer has been involved in a case resulting in death or serious injury. Local agencies also would be required to create internal data collection when officers discharge weapons or are subject to citizen complaints.
Police also would have a duty to report a colleague’s excessive force to superiors, and officers would receive psychological screenings and mental health strategies and training on ethics, the use of force and “minority sensitivity,” among other items.
Greenville Police Chief Mark Holtzman said on Monday that a number of those standards are already in place at the Greenville Police Department. Specifically, Holtzman has emphasized mental health and implemented what he calls a “duty to intervene” policy.
“We had similar wording in our requirements for officers,” Holtzman said. “We require that an officer step in and intervene when they see an abuse of authority or when a fellow officer is showing signs that they might go too far.”
Holtzman said that the department has also used an early warning system, similar to the database containing critical incident information, since before he began his tenure in 2015. That has had the most impact on policing in the city, he said.
“It is our duty to look at an officer’s performance, whether that is an involvement in these incidents or just showing up late to work,” Holtzman said. “The system lets us check in on officers involved in a large amount of use of force incidents and figure out why that is the case. Even when force is justified, we need to be aware of why an officer is more prone to that happening.”
“The goal is to catch behaviors early before they escalate and I think that is a great idea for the state to do as a whole. We can prevent this kind of incident from happening, possibly save a career and most importantly protect the public.”
Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance said in a statement Monday that the bills are an important step in deescalating tension between law enforcement and the public.
“I am pleased with the reform bills,” Dance said. “It begins the process of rebuilding trust between communities and law enforcement. It is much needed legislation that has been long overdue. As a leader, this legislation makes my job even easier. It takes away the stigma of ‘us and them’ and the repercussions officers face when they intervene or report other officers for bad behavior.”
Dance said the 2020 murder of George Floyd by then-Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin was a seminal moment for both her office and law enforcement, leading the office to emphasize the need for early warning systems and the duty to intervene protocols.
“Shortly after the George Floyd incident, my office implemented policies that addressed the duty to intervene and also implemented other procedures to better track citizens’ complaints and use of force incidents,” Dance said.
Holtzman credits the department’s national accreditation status for keeping it ahead of the curve set by the new legislation.
“Having that accreditation for nearly two decades has put us in a position where we can implement advanced procedures before the law catches up,” Holtzman said. “On a practical level, part of what we do is assessing risk. Our goal is to protect the public and, when it is determined that we can better serve them by updating our procedure, it makes the decision much simpler.”
The bill will also address body cam footage procedures. The bill says a police department or sheriff’s office would have to contact a court within three business days of receiving a formal request from a family to see video footage. From there the judge would decide within seven business days how much footage, if any, could be watched.
Current law gives a law enforcement agency discretion to refuse the request of a family, which could then go to a judge to seek that decision be overturned.