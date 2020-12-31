People kicked off 2020 with New Year’s Eve parties replicating the glamour of the Roaring ‘20s, which a century ago symbolized excess and glamour following a world war and global pandemic. This century, the ’20s started with the global pandemic.
The novel coronavirus defined life during 2020. People in the Greenville-area lost their jobs or took pay cuts. Families struggled to find basic supplies like toilet paper and cleaning products.
Actions to limit the spread of the virus — first closing businesses then allowing them to operate with restrictions and requiring people to wear masks — prompted battles of politics and ideology.
Throughout it all, community leaders and everyday people worked to maintain some normalcy while protecting themselves and their neighbors from the virus.
Shutdown struggles
North Carolina had 15 reported cases of COVID-19 when Greenville City Council met March 12. At that time Gov. Roy Cooper was advising that events with more than 100 people be canceled or postponed. Pitt County Public Health Director John Silvernail reported there were many unknowns about the disease but said there was hope its spread would be reduced by the summer.
A March continued the governor extended a shutdown of schools. Pitt County commissioners on March 23 approved a shelter in place order that required most businesses to close and people to remain home. Two days later Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly issued a similar order requiring people to stay home unless they were purchasing food or medicine, caring for a loved one or going to a job deemed an essential service.
By this time, North Carolina had 500 diagnosed cases of COVID-19 and the first deaths had been reported. Pitt County’s first COVID-related deaths occurred the first weekend in April. The number reached 69 by the end of the year.
Three weeks after the first local deaths were reported, Pitt County Commissioner Tom Coulson raised questions about the state’s stay home orders and the impact on local businesses. Coulson said he believed restrictions needed in the state’s larger cities were unnecessary in Greenville and Pitt County and that small, single-proprietor businesses should be allowed to operate with safety restrictions in place.
Two days after Coulson’s comments, Cooper extended the stay home order until May 8. Later in April, Coulson and Commissioner Lauren White unsuccessfully promoted resolution asking Cooper to get counties the authority to determine when businesses could reopen.
The board voted it down 6-3, with Democrats McLawhorn, Alex Albright, Ann Floyd Huggins, Christopher Nunnelly, Beth Ward and Mary Perkins Williams voting against it. Republicans Coulson, White and Mike Fitzpatrick voted for the resolution.
Political divide
The early efforts to strip the Democratic governor of his authority to regulate businesses during the pandemic reflected a growing political divide statewide and nationally as the 2020 General Election neared.
The Greenville City Council approved a resolution asking the governor to take a regional approach to decide how businesses should operate during the pandemic. At the time, the number of diagnosed cases of COVID-19 and virus-related deaths were much lower in eastern North Carolina than in other parts of the state.
On June 1, the commissioners voted 6-3 to require county employees to wear masks while at work. Nunnelly proposed the resolution as a multi-step effort to mandate mask-wearing in the county.
Three days after the mask mandate was approved, the Board of Commissioners revoked it after employees complained the mandate felt like a punishment. County Manager Scott Elliott said municipal leaders also reported they wouldn’t implement the resolution. Then, in August, the commissioners adopted a modified ordinance requiring the staff and public to wear masks on county-owned property.
The North Carolina Republican Party said the governor’s restrictions on large group meetings forced it to cancel its state convention scheduled to be held at the Greenville Convention Center. Instead, the organization selected delegates to the national convention through a virtual conference.
Cooper modified his stay at home orders in the summer but implemented a statewide mask mandate that has never been universally embraced or enforced. Meanwhile, deaths and new cases climbed steadily, with hospitals locally and statewide now at near crisis stage as officials work on distributing a vaccine.
The election
The pandemic played a central role in the 2020 election on local, state and national levels. Controversy centered decisions by North Carolina and other states to extend a deadline for the U.S. Postal Service to deliver ballots that post-marked on or before Election Day, Nov. 3.
In Pitt County, more than 9,000 people voted by mail and nearly 62,000 voted at early polling stations, contributing to a record turnout of more than 86,500 ballots cast in all. The presidential race between Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden and their divergent view on the virus helped drive turnout, voters said.
Trump made a campaign stop at the Pitt-Greenville Airport in October. His daughter-in-law, Lara Trump campaigned at the Greenville Convention Center in September. Also in October, Dr. Jill Biden campaigned at Pitt Community College. She was followed by Doug Emhoff, husband of Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris.
Biden carried Pitt County 47,252 votes to Trump’s 38,982. Trump won the state but lost a still-divisive national election. Results were mixed for the parties in contested local races.
Republican state Rep. Perrin Jones, who was appointed to the House House District 9 seat following the election of Greg Murphy to Congress, was defeated by Democrat Brian Farkas.
Democratic state legislators, Sen. Don Davis and Rep. Kandie Smith won re-election as did Republican Chris Humphries. Republican Murphy and Democrat G.K. Butterfield kept their congressional seats.
County Commissioner White, who was appointed to the board in early 2019, defeated a Republican challenger in March and a Democratic opponent in November to complete the final two years of District 6’s four-year term.
Commissioner Ward, a Democrat, defeated Republican school board member Betsy Flanagan, and Commissioner Coulson, a Republican, defeated unaffiliated challenger Daniel Van Liere.
Meeting online
The Pitt County Board of Commissioners and Greenville City Council wrestled with decisions about COVID-19, their respective budgets and other issues in a new meeting format.
The commissioners and city council, along with every other public board and commission, used online video-conferencing platforms that were broadcast via websites, social media and television to hold meetings.
Adopting the new format required the General Assembly to put in place new rules for conducting meetings, such as requiring boards to give the public an additional 24 hours to submit comments on a public hearing item.
For Greenville City Council and its appointed boards and commissions, the additional comment period meant holding additional sessions to take action on the public hearing item.
The county commissioners usually voted on a public hearing on the same night, with the understanding that the vote could be revoked if overwhelming public comment convinced the commissioners to change their vote.
COVID-19 wasn’t the only issue the council and commissioners handled in 2020, although it affected many decisions, including the operating budgets for fiscal year 2020-21 which began July 1.
Taxes and budgets
Pitt County conducted a property revaluation that saw real property values increase by as much as 30 percent in some areas of the county, Tax Administrator Sam Croom reported.
The increase was driven by a strong real estate market at the time.
A revaluation is an examination of property values that is undertaken to ensure the tax value of a real property, land and structures, is close to the market value of that property.
In 2016, it took about eight months to sell a piece of property; in 2019 the turnaround period was less than two months.
The increased value of real property saw the county’s tax base increase by $1.5 billion, from $13 billion in fiscal year 2019-20 to an estimated $14.5 billion in the current fiscal year 2020-21.
The larger tax base resulted in the county reducing its property tax rate to 67.97 cents per $100 of value, a 4.13-cent decrease from the FY 2019-20 tax rate, and an industrial development tax rate of 0.94-cent per $100 of value, a 0.6-cent decrease.
The City of Greenville’s tax rate was reduced to 49.45 cents per $100 of value, a 2.55-cent decrease over the previous fiscal year and the lowest tax rate in 38 years.
While a growing tax base usually results in new revenue, both the Board of Commissioners and City Council were cautious while writing their budgets.
Pitt County’s unemployment rate rose to 10.7 percent in May, the result of layoffs and reduction in hours brought on by businesses that closed because of the pandemic.
City and county leaders feared people would have difficulty paying their property taxes. There also were concerns that the stay-home orders would result in less consumer spending which would reduce sales tax revenue.
The city and county have since reported that tax collections are on track. The city is making plans to hire positions that were frozen because of the revenue uncertainty. The county is restoring a merit pay increase that was put on hold.
Steps forward
The county and city also marked significant achievements in 2020.
Pitt County received an All-American County award from the National Civic League. It was among 10 cities and counties honored in 2020. The award was based on projects in the community that promoted inclusive civic engagement on health and well-being.
Pitt was recognized for its reentry council to help people released from jail or prison find housing, employment training, job placement, transportation assistance, substance abuse support, mentoring and education; a program that uses paramedics to help people manage their health at home instead of requiring trips to the hospital for non-emergency care; and a farm and food council that works to promote “a healthy, sustainable, equitable and economically viable” community food system.
The City of Greenville in October celebrated the completion of its $33 million Town Creek Culvert stormwater improvement project — a 2½-year effort that required closing down downtown streets. A ribbon-cutting ceremony marking its completion was held a month later.
The project addressed drainage issues for about 300 acres in downtown and adjacent areas. Those areas had been plagued by localized flooding during rainstorms due to the aging, undersized, failing culvert system that was in place.
Along with increasing its stormwater containment capacity, the culvert also includes six green infrastructure projects that remove pollutants from the runoff before it enters the river. One of the major components is the regenerative stormwater conveyance that runs parallel to Reade Street.
The city removed piping that once ran along the area and installed a series of step pools that allow water to infiltrate into the groundwater system, Director of Engineering Lisa Kirby said.
It was the largest RSC system in the state when it was designed and East Carolina University was able to secure grants to study its environmental impacts, Kirby said.
Greenville grows
Along with improvements to the Town Common that came with the culvert project, the city made improvements to the old Greene Street Bridge on the east end of the park and on the west side completed the $2 million Sycamore Hill Gateway Plaza. It is a monument to the Sycamore Hill Missionary Baptist Church and the adjacent Shore Drive Neighborhood that once stood in the area.
The council ended 2019 with the purchase of 167 acres of riverfront property next to the Tar River bridge on Greenville Boulevard that will serve as a future park and recreational area. It repeated the effort in 2020, voting to purchase 187 acres of riverfront property on the west side of the highway. The city now has 340 acres of river and lakefront property that will eventually be developed for water-based sports on the river and several lakes on both properties. Primitive walking and biking trails also will be built.
The city council approved the name Wildwood Park for the recreation area in October. Along with purchasing the additional acreage, the council in November awarded Designco Construction a $343,837 contract to begin building park amenities and making the first section of the park accessible.
The council also sought ways to bring more people into the downtown area during 2020. It directed planning staff to draft a proposal that will make it easier for bars to open downtown.
The city currently has a rule that requires a 500-foot separation between bars, unless the business was grandfathered in when the rule was first adopted in 2010. The rule makes it impossible to open a new bar in the downtown area, Chief planner Chantae Gooby said in November.
Councilman Will Bell said he wanted to make it easier for bars, which do not rely on food sales for income, to open in the downtown area.
The council also approved a new rule adding microdistilleries to the permitted special uses in downtown. Microdistilleries produce spirituous liquors and generally operate under guidelines similar to microbreweries, which the city permits.
Distilleries can serve products onsite but cannot charge people to enter. They can be an accessory use to a restaurant, can offer retail sales, offer food and beverages, tasting rooms and entertainment. They must close at midnight. Amplified sound is allowed but not within 150 feet of residential uses, Gooby said.