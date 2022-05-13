Your vote counts
Following are the contested local races and candidates that will appear on the May 17 ballots in Pitt County:

U.S. House 1 Democrat

  • Don Davis
  • Erica D. Smith
  • Jason Albert Spriggs
  • Jullian C. Bishop Sr.

U.S. House 1 Republican

  • Brad Murphy
  • Ernest Reeves
  • Brent Roberson
  • Sandy Roberson
  • Sandy Smith
  • Billy Strickland
  • Henry Williams II
  • Will Aiken

U.S. House 3 Democrat

  • Barbara D. Gaskins
  • Jon Swartz

U.S. House 3 Republican

  • Tony Cowden
  • Eric Earhart
  • Brian Michael Friend
  • Greg Murphy (I)
  • George J. Papastrat

State Senate 5 Democrat

  • Kandie D. Smith
  • Lenton Brown

State House 8 Democrat

  • Sharon McDonald Evans
  • Gloristine Brown

State House 9 Republican

  • Tony P. Moore
  • Timothy Reeder

County Board 1 Democrat


  • Ann Floyd Huggins (I)
  • Mildred D. Sneed

Greenville Mayor

  • P.J. Connelly (I)
  • Elizabeth Liles

Council At-Large

  • Will Bell

Council 1

  • Monica Daniels
  • William C. Shriver

Council 2

  • Tonya Foreman
  • Rose H.Glover (I)

Council 3

  • Marion Blackburn
  • Nathan Cohen

Council 4

  • Robert McCarthy
  • Rick Smiley (I)

Council 5

  • Les Robinson