Local primary races in Pitt County May 13, 2022

Following are the contested local races and candidates that will appear on the May 17 ballots in Pitt County:

U.S. House 1 Democrat
Don Davis
Erica D. Smith
Jason Albert Spriggs
Jullian C. Bishop Sr.

U.S. House 1 Republican
Brad Murphy
Ernest Reeves
Brent Roberson
Sandy Roberson
Sandy Smith
Billy Strickland
Henry Williams II
Will Aiken

U.S. House 3 Democrat
Barbara D. Gaskins
Jon Swartz

U.S. House 3 Republican
Tony Cowden
Eric Earhart
Brian Michael Friend
Greg Murphy (I)
George J. Papastrat

State Senate 5 Democrat
Kandie D. Smith
Lenton Brown

State House 8 Democrat
Sharon McDonald Evans
Gloristine Brown

State House 9 Republican
Tony P. Moore
Timothy Reeder

County Board 1 Democrat
Ann Floyd Huggins (I)
Mildred D. Sneed

Greenville Mayor
P.J. Connelly (I)
Elizabeth Liles

Council At-Large
Will Bell

Council 1
Monica Daniels
William C. Shriver

Council 2
Tonya Foreman
Rose H.Glover (I)

Council 3
Marion Blackburn
Nathan Cohen

Council 4
Robert McCarthy
Rick Smiley (I)

Council 5
Les Robinson

Tags: Democrat, U.s. House, Republican, Politics, Candidate, Pitt County, Following, Ballot