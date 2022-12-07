The N.C. Department of Transportation awarded about $12 million in grants to 13 short-line railroads across North Carolina for infrastructure improvements.
The matching grants come from the department’s Freight Rail and Rail Crossing Safety Improvement Program, according to a new release.
The Freight Rail and Rail Crossing Safety Improvement Program was established in 2013 by the N.C. General Assembly, according to the news release. The funding allows the transportation department to help rail companies on improvement projects to effectively move freight.
The awarded grants are matched with railroad investments to contribute approximately $24 million in rail infrastructure improvements statewide. Together, these projects will support improvements to 52 railroad bridges and nearly 123 miles of railroad track in North Carolina.
Carolina Coastal Railway, which operates 179 miles of track in northeastern North Carolina and serves the Port of Morehead City, is scheduled to receive $1.15 million for approximately 13 bridge improvements and 30 miles of track upgrades on the Belhaven, Plymouth, and Wilson branches, according to the release. The work will take place in Beaufort, Nash, Pitt, and Wilson counties. A NCDOT spokeswoman said very limited impacts to any roadways are anticipated.
Carolina Coastal Railway is one of eight rail lines owned by Pennsylvania-based Regional Railroad.
Other grants are going to rail lines as far west as Haywood County and as far east as Perquimans County.