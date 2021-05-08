ECVelo is hosting the 15th National Ride of Silence in Greenville on May 19 to promote safer inclusive and accessible streets and remember bicycle riders who have been killed or injured on local roads.
The City of Greenville is sponsoring the event, which is organized annually by ECVelo, a cycling club based in Pitt County. It is free and open to riders of all experience levels. Participants are asked to gather at 6 p.m. at Greenville Bicycle Company, 802 Clark St., near Dickinson Avenue downtown.
The slow, 12-mile, police-escorted group procession is expected to begin at 6:30 p.m. Helmets are required and current COVID measures will be observed. A post-ride social will be held nearby at Pitt Street Brewery with food available from Anita’s Mexican Restaurant.
Cyclists worldwide will be participating in similar rides, ECVelo’s news release said. Riders will be sharing their activities via social media with the keyword #RideofSilence2021 and posting to facebook.com/rideofsilence.
The route will highlight several of Greenville’s and NCDOT’s infrastructural safety features, incorporating streets that have some dedicated bike lanes or sharrows, a section of the Elm Street Park greenway, as well as streets that lack any safety design elements.
All roads will remain open to traffic with riders expected to remain within the right lane on multilane roads. Cyclists will have to cross sets of railroad tracks at five different locations.
Hazards along the route have already been reported via the city’s public works Compass application. Visit www.ecvelo.org for more information.