Five area high school graduates are among 215 rural North Carolina students selected to receive $12,000 scholarships from The Golden LEAF Foundation, the organization announced this week.
The local recipients are Jesse Briley of Greene Central High School, Christina Cherry of South Central High, Brent Jackson and Eleazar Yisrael of Pitt County Early College High School and Olivia Steele of J.H. Rose High School.
Briley will attend N.C. State University, Cherry is headed to Winston-Salem State University, Jackson to East Carolina University and Steel and Yisreal will attend the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
They and the other students will receive $3,000 each year for up to four years of undergraduate study at a participating four-year North Carolina college or university, Golden LEAF announced. Recipients from rural and tobacco-dependent or economically distressed North Carolina counties are selected based on career and educational goals, a review of school and community service activities, academic performance, length of residence in the county and expressed intent to contribute to the state’s rural communities upon graduation from college.
The foundation established the Golden LEAF Scholarship Program to broaden educational opportunities and provide support to students from rural counties with the goal that after graduation recipients will return and contribute back to rural communities. The North Carolina State Education Assistance Authority administers the program and selects students for awards.
“We are proud to award scholarships to hardworking and bright students with deep roots in their rural communities,” said Scott T. Hamilton, foundation president and chief executive. “These students were selected out of a pool of more than 1,500 applicants. We look forward to the future success of these scholarship recipients as they follow their education pursuits and develop into North Carolina’s next generation of rural leaders.”
Each of the state legislators representing Pitt County offered congratulations to the students.
“Supporting our rural communities today and into the future will require a workforce that is excited, engaged, and prepared to take on the challenges of tomorrow,” said Rep. Kandie Smith. “Thanks to scholarship programs like this, offered by the Golden LEAF Foundation, students in rural communities like Pitt County have a chance to go to school, get a great education, and then return home with new skill sets that will continue to transform our area.”
“My sincerest congratulations to Jesse, Christina, Brent, Olivia, and Eleazar for earning this award,” said Sen. Don Davis. “I’m sure you will put in the hard work to help you accomplish your goals. We need students like you to help our rural communities thrive!”
“I’m thrilled to recognize the talented and resilient students receiving this year’s Golden LEAF scholarship,” said Rep. Brian Farkas. “Pitt County’s rural communities have raised brilliant and successful professionals in every industry, and I know this year’s scholar class will be no different. When we invest in our people, we invest in the future of our state.”
“I’m so excited to hear that we have five students from Pitt County receiving the Golden LEAF Scholarship,” said Rep. Chris Humphrey. “This is a tremendous honor. We will all benefit from the knowledge and skills these students will bring back to rural North Carolina communities.”
The Golden LEAF Foundation is a nonprofit organization established in 1999 to receive a portion of North Carolina’s funding from the 1998 Master Settlement Agreement with cigarette manufacturers. For 20 years, Golden LEAF has worked to increase economic opportunity in North Carolina’s rural and tobacco-dependent communities through leadership in grantmaking, collaboration, innovation, and stewardship as an independent and perpetual foundation.