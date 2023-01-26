A Greenville veterinarian secured a $1,000 grant for a local program that secured medical care and homes for animals in the Pitt County Animal Shelter.

Dr. Paige Harrington is the District 1 representative for the North Carolina Veterinary Medical Association, an organization that provides continuing education, lobbying and support for the veterinary profession. The association has a friends foundation that uses donations to educate people about veterinary medicine and to support animal welfare efforts.


