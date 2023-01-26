...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and choppy
waters.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...Until noon EST today.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
1 of 3
Dr. Paige Harrington, left, NCMVA District 1 representative, checks on Sugar Bear, who is being cared for by Sherry Sheldon of Pitt Friends. Harrington recently secured a $1,000 grant from Friends of NCMVA to support Pitt Friends’ efforts to secure medical treatment for dogs in the group’s care.
Contributed photo
Dr. Paige Harrington, a local veterinarian, presents a $1,000 grant from Friends of N.C. Veterinary Medical Association to Sherry Sheldon, vice president of Pitt Friends.
A Greenville veterinarian secured a $1,000 grant for a local program that secured medical care and homes for animals in the Pitt County Animal Shelter.
Dr. Paige Harrington is the District 1 representative for the North Carolina Veterinary Medical Association, an organization that provides continuing education, lobbying and support for the veterinary profession. The association has a friends foundation that uses donations to educate people about veterinary medicine and to support animal welfare efforts.
Harrington, with the Pet Emergency Clinic, secured a grant for the Friends of Pitt County Animal Services earlier this month.
“Pitt Friends always strives to make sound medical decisions for their foster dogs,” Harrington said. “Their follow-through on recommended treatment plans, attention to the health of their fosters, and countless hours spent making the lives of homeless pets of our area better, has earned them the trust and respect among veterinarians of our region. The group’s leadership continues to make them a very reputable organization. I know this grant will be directly used to care for homeless pets in our area with the most judicious plan possible.”
Harrington used the case of Sugar Bear to highlight the work of Pitt Friends.
Sugar Bear, a mixed breed dog, is currently undergoing treatment for demodectic mange, a very treatable skin issue in puppies that have experienced stress and malnourishment while being homeless, Harrington said.
“With the care of Pitt Friends and the love found in their foster homes, her fur will grow back and she will continue to thrive,” Harrington said. “Sugar Bear will find a forever home all because Pitt Friends gave her time, quality food, a warm bed, and, quite simply, a chance to survive. This is why Pitt Friends is so valuable to our community. They save and improve lives every day.”
Pitt Friends was formed in 2004 to find foster and permanent homes for dogs housed at the Pitt County Animal Shelter.
“This amazing grant will help many needy animals in 2023,” said Sherry Sheldon, vice president of Pitt Friends.