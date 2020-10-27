The average number of daily new COVID-19 cases fell for the second week in Pitt County on Monday, while the state’s average rose for the seventh week.
A total of 265 new virus cases were reported among county residents between Oct. 20-26, an average of about 39 cases a day, according to data from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
That’s down from an average of about 47 cases a day between Oct. 13-19, when a total of 330 new virus cases were recorded locally, and about 53 cases a day between Oct. 6-12, when 374 new infections were reported.
Only 12 new cases were reported on Monday, down from 27 on Sunday and 56 on Saturday. Fifty-six cases also were reported on Thursday, the highest one-day total between Oct. 20-26.
Pitt County Health Director John Silvernail said on Wednesday that new case levels had plateaued locally in the range of 40-50 cases a day.
State increases
The average number of new daily cases statewide for the seven-day period increased to 2,081, with 14,570 cases total. That’s up from a daily average of 2,024 during the period between Oct. 13-19, and 1,856 during the period between Oct. 4-12.
DHHS also reported a new one-day high for the second straight week. A total of 2,716 cases were reported on Friday, with 2,584 on Saturday. The previous high, set on Oct. 16, was 2,684 cases. A one-day total that high was last recorded in July.
Hospitalizations statewide also remained high, with at least 1,193 people admitted as of Sunday, the most recent data available. That’s up from 1,158 this time last week. A total of 123 people were hospitalized at Vidant Health facilities in eastern North Carolina as of Sunday, up from 121 the week before.
About 6.6 percent of tests were coming back positive statewide as of Saturday, the most recent data available, up from 5.7 last week. About 6.2 percent of tests among Pitt County residents were positive, the same as last week.
A total of 6,102 county residents now have tested positive for the virus since March. The Pitt County Health Department estimates that 5,735 people have recovered and 329 cases are active. The death toll on Monday was at 38, up three from this time last week.
A total of 261,742 North Carolinians have been infected with the virus, the state reported, and 4,170 have died, up from 3,939 the previous week.
ECU, Pitt schools
East Carolina University on Monday reported 16 new infections among students and three among employees between Oct. 18-24, a total of 19 new cases.
That’s down from 35 infections between Oct. 11-17 and 36 between Oct. 4-10. There were 22 between Sept. 27 and Oct. 3 and 18 between Sept. 20-26. Cases peaked at 570 between Aug. 23-29.
Pitt County Schools on Friday reported seven new cases were confirmed between Oct. 16-22, down from nine cases of COVID-19 from Oct. 9-15.
There have been 80 school-affected cases reported since classes resumed in August. The largest number of new cases, 16, was reported Oct. 2-8.
Of the approximately 23,000 students in the district, 11,350 are virtual learners. About 11,800 students attend classes on campus Tuesday through Friday, many on alternating weeks.
Congregant living
The latest state report on outbreaks of two or more cases at congregate living facilities reported that an outbreak has ended at the Pitt County Detention Center.
Eight staff members and 27 inmates had been infected at the facility, the state reported. The outbreak started in late August.
Sites listed on the report with ongoing outbreaks follow along with the number of cases at each facility:
- Care One Assisted Living of Greenville: six staff and 19 residents; three resident deaths. One additional resident was listed since last week.
- Oakhaven Assisted Living: six staff and 36 residents; five resident deaths. Two additional staff members have been listed since last week.
- MacGregor Downs Health and Rehabilitation Center: three staff and three residents; one staff death.
- PruittHealth Farmville: 28 staff and 41 residents.
- Tar River RHA Services: two staff members.
- Winterville Manor; four staff and 19 residents.
Across the country
Deaths per day from the coronavirus in the United States are on the rise again, just as health experts had feared, and cases are climbing in practically every state, the Associated Press reported.
Average deaths per day across the country are up 10 percent over the past two weeks, from 721 to nearly 794 as of Sunday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Newly confirmed infections per day are rising in 47 states, and deaths are up in 34.
Health experts had warned that it was only a matter of time before deaths turned upward, given the record-breaking surge in cases engulfing the country. Deaths are a lagging indicator — that is, it generally takes a few weeks for people to sicken and die from the coronavirus.