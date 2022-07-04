As decisions by the U.S. Supreme Court continue to stir controversy, some Pitt County residents said the country has not aged well going into its 226th year.
Abortion rights, firearm debates and economic instability are among concerns for many. Greenville residents Joe McMillan, Rose Glover and Maverick Gambill expressed disappointment at the state of the nation.
McMillan, president of the Pitt County Wildlife Club, said that he has concerns about President Joe Biden's handling of inflation and rising gas prices. He said that the price for his contacts to operate a fleet of dump trucks rose to $20,000 a month, more than double its previous total.
Glover is concerned about the economy as well. As a longtime Greenville City councilwoman and mayor pro tempore, she has seen the city navigate a number of changes.
"I'll be 72 in August, and the things that I have seen in this world in the past few years have been absolutely shocking," Glover said.
Glover said that even in Greenville she sees people living "like they're in a third-world country," adding that people on fixed incomes are slowly seeing what cash they have dry up, limiting their ability to travel.
The job market also concerns her and she said a constituent who worked for DENSO, a manufacturer shutting down in January, expressed concern at their prospect.
"There are people now taking jobs they wouldn't usually take," Glover said. "I was talking to a girl about it, she worked there, and she said she needs to apply for and find another job. It's closing. There's nothing we could do about it.
"She was telling me, 'I tried to put back and save because they told us ahead of time the place is going to close.' She said she had applications everywhere but she may or may not get a job."
McMillan believes economic problems lie at the nation's southern border. He's disappointed a country with wealth and resources like the U.S. does not have a system to properly vet citizenship, adding that he'd like to see immigrants be permitted legal access to the country.
"I want those people," McMillan said. "We know another problem is a labor deficit and what we need is hungry, aggressive people looking to better themselves."
The Supreme Court's June 24 decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, which did away with over 50 years of a woman's federally protected right to an abortion prompted Gambel to abstain from Fourth of July celebration.
"It's for independence and women just got that taken away from them," Gambill, a Greenville resident, said. "I don't feel like I should be celebrating something that's basically for the men now."
Gambill called the SCOTUS decision concerning both for women and the LGBTQ+ community, two important parts of who she is. On Friday the Associated Press interviewed attorneys who have begun to receive inquiries from same-sex couples worried about the legal status of their marriages, even though a 2015 ruling by the court paved the way for gay marriage.
"(The court) took something that has been in law for 50 years and overturned it for no reason other than they could, and they wanted to show dominance over women," Gambill said. "I was definitely shocked. I knew it was up for question but it was one of those things I never thought would happen.
"It's not something (the Supreme Court) should get to decide."
Glover agreed that it was an overstep.
"Some of the changes they are making ... I don't feel like we have the right as elected officials, or even appointed officials like the Supreme Court ... to enter people's lives and ... do things that upset the whole nation?" Glover said. "A person has a right to choose."
McMillan instead called Roe v. Wade "a curious contradiction" and questioned how someone can claim to respect life but also support abortion. He said framing it as an issue of choice is misleading.
"It's about taking on the duties of your responsibilities," McMillan said. "I've had three kids. Never convenient. But it's a joy. A tough joy."
McMillan said that in cases of rape or incest, even as the person "not having to deal with it," he refused to "be duplicitous" and thinks a life has value regardless of how it is conceived. He added that he doesn't see abortion going away, just exiting federal purview.
The Supreme Court prior to the Roe decision also struck down a ruling in New York on concealed carrying of firearms. The day after, Congress passed the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act which broadens background checks for gun buyers under 21 and funds mental health and training. Both those decisions come on the tail end of massacres at a Buffalo grocery store targeting Black residents and at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, where 19 children were killed.
McMillan, whose club offers firing ranges, classes and safety programs, said he doesn't see firearms as the issue. He said an armed society under the Second Amendment is not leading to violence, but rather benefits its mental and social health. He expressed concern that America is degrading due to a lack of parenting, adding that the Second Amendment is about freedom.
"People are dismissing a child's parenting and leaving them to be raised by electronics," McMillan said. "The human psyche needs love, affection — discipline, yes — but it comes back to that love and affection."
Gambill thinks guns aren't the problem either. It's access to them that she worries about.
"They can go to pawn shops, they can get them on the streets," Gambill said. "Back in my grandpa's day they'd carry guns in their trucks to school. There was like no shooting back then so now it's about having them available to everyone."
McMillan and Glover both said they'd be celebrating the Fourth in their own ways, with barbecues, family and friends. Even then, the councilwoman said, the strife of the world will likely come up in discussion
"This is America and we are hurting," Glover, also a minsiter, said. "People die from starvation and hunger every day. How do we stop this?
"I think the Maker has to come and do his thing to get us out of the mess we're in."