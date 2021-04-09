Two Greenville residents will share their family survival stories at First Christian Church on Sunday as part of an annual Holocaust Commemoration hosted by Greenville Interfaith Clergy.
Residents Alan Schreier and Julia Petrasso will speak during the 3 p.m. service at the church located at 2810 E. 14th St., between Red Banks and Fire Tower roads.
The two will share family stories of resistance and survival.
Schreier’s parents, Polish Jews, survived the Nazis — his father was imprisoned in the Warsaw Ghetto — met after the war and thrived in America.
Petrasso’s grandmother, Krystyna, a journalist whose parents were murdered in Poland by the Nazis, smuggled Jews out of the Warsaw Ghetto. She inspired her family to become passionate advocates for immigrants and the abused.
The public is invited to join in person and online. The in-person service will include masks and distancing. To join online, visit https://us04web.zoom.us/j/6633074474. The passcode is FCC1900. The service also will be at youtube.com/channel/UCQpyx-1028y3wjr2Sb9kKWw. To listen over the phone, call 1-646-568-7788, enter 663-307-4474 and press ##.
The program is coordinated Rabbi Harley Karz-Wagman from Congregation Bayt Shalom and Rev. Andrew Shue from First Christian.