A string of four consecutive home games to open the season may have been unusual for East Carolina football but it chalked up wins for Greenville’s economy even as the Pirates split victory with defeat on the field.
The Pirates now leave the comforts of Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium for two games starting Saturday with a contest against South Florida in Boca Raton — an alternate to USF’s home field in Tampa due to Hurricane Ian.
The team will follow up the Florida trip with one to Lousiana to play Tulane on Oct. 8, then return for another set of back-to-back games at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium on Oct. 15 and Oct. 22.
That makes six of ECU’s first eight games being played in Greenville, with the seventh and last home game set for Nov. 19 against Houston.
The impact of a front-loaded home schedule remains to be seen for the 2-2 Pirates, who had a close opening-day loss to N.C. State and a double-overtime defeat to Navy on Sept. 24.
“I wish we played every game at home. I’m partial to our stadium and our fans, but if you want to do special things and have special seasons, you’ve got to be a good road team,” Coach Mike Houston said Wednesday.
“We played well on the road last year (3-2 record), had some big road wins and had some very close road losses. I do think those experiences help prepare you for what is going to happen and what this is going to be this weekend with our first road game.”
The Pirates are one of five teams in the American to play seven home games this season, joining Central Florida, Memphis, Temple and Tulane.
ECU is on track for having the largest number of fans in attendance with 170,827 tickets already counted. That number includes a program-record 51,711 attendance number for the first week against the Wolfpack.
ECU is averaging 42,707 fans at its home games and is on pace for 298,947 should the numbers continue.
But those numbers largely go hand-in-hand with the product on the field.
The Pirates had a 3-9 overall record in 2017 and a 2-5 mark at home. That season saw 257,090 home fans. In 2018, the team played to another 3-9 record with a 3-4 mark at home. That season saw 230,356 home fans.
Economic impact
People in seats come bearing money, and a packed house and other fanfare for the N.C. State game generated an estimated $4.5 million for Greenville’s economy, according to Andrew Schmidt, president and CEO of the Greenville Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Schmidt said the ensuing three weeks of action against Old Dominion, Campbell and then Navy were all estimated to have generated $3-$3.5 million in impact as well, leading him to estimate a total of $13.5 million in economic impact from football season alone.
“That’s pretty good for the month of September,” Schmidt said.
In the ODU and Campbell games, both of which ECU won, Schmidt said a number of people stayed overnight on Saturday. Hotel revenue is a major marker in determining economic impact. People who stay have to eat which is good news for restaurants.
“I think it’s the first time it has been really busy” said Tobias Boutili, owner of King’s Deli in downtown Greenville. The deli has been open for two years. “It used to be like that all the time. I’ve owned Starlight (Cafe) 20 years. I remember when gameday was a big deal, but COVID kind of shut things down for a bit.
“We’ve been packed,” Boutili said.
Alex Walters, a cashier at the University Book Exchange on Cotanche Street, worked during the ODU and Navy games.
“A lot of traffic,” Walters said of those days. “From the moment we open the doors to about an hour, two hours before the game we’re going the whole time. I couldn’t even fathom the amount of people who were in the store ... grabbing merch before the games or clear bags since ECU has the clear bag rule for games. The Navy game was a whiteout game so people were coming in grabbing white gear and trying to see if we had any more jerseys in stock. We had sold out of all of our jerseys within a couple days.”
Mike Czyl, general manager of 5th Street Hardware Restaurant and Taproom said evening games come with some tradeoffs.
“The 6 p.m. games don’t help us as much as the 3 p.m. games (since) 6 p.m. is our dinner time,” Czyl said. “It goes away when they are at the game. We have a better afternoon from people pregaming.”
Czyl said he and other restauranteurs have turned to events like live music after the game to bring in crowds for a drink or some light fare. He also said staffing at the taproom has not been an issue amid the boom in business.
While Schmidt is sure Pirates fans relished four games in a row, two off weeks give some time to refocus. The two upcoming road games mean other business can come to town. That keeps things fresh.
“Four in a row is a commitment, and I think Pirate fans are up to that challenge,” Schmidt said. “I think a couple away games gives people a chance to recharge and get some other things done. They’ll be ready for homecoming on Oct. 15.
“If you call me and say you want to have something in the fall in Greenville I’m going to steer you away from home game weekends,” Schmidt said. “This gives us some time to have other events like sports tournaments on these off weekends.”
Boutili said he is actually looking forward to a little less foot traffic over the next two weeks.
“I’m ready for a little break, I’m not mad at it,” Boutili said. “You know you’re busy when you’re willing to take a break.
“We’ll be ready to make some sandwiches and get tailgate packages ready for (homecoming).”
Walters anticipates slightly less business.
“It is never as busy as a home game but we still stay steady,” Walters said. “It will definitely be a little slower but that homecoming game I already know is going to be packed.”
Schmidt said he anticipates great weather for the Oct. 15 homecoming against Memphis and the following week’s home game against the University of Central Florida. The Pirates will close their home season on Nov. 19 against Houston, which Schmidt said is a welcome break from tradition. Last year the Pirates played No. 4 Cincinnati the day after Thanksgiving.
“Before this year we’ve had a home game the day after Thanksgiving which didn’t aid us in economic impact,” Schmidt said. “People are traveling, they’re shopping on Black Friday, they have family in town. That’s a tough home game for us.”