What happened on the way to staging Magnolia Art Center’s most recent comedy was anything but funny.
Three weeks into rehearsals for “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum,” the production was halted abruptly. It was March 2020, a time when lights went out at theaters across the globe due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Magnolia Artistic Director Mitch Butts recalls it as a dark time in more ways than one.
“The actors were ready, they were going along, they had the script memorized. Everybody was having a good time and then boom,” he said. “We thought maybe three or four months (of shutdown) so we were planning on how to deal with no income coming in during that time.”
Cast and crew members at Magnolia and community theaters throughout the country did not know at the time that the script they had been handed would involve such a long intermission. But after nearly a year and a half, shows are going on at last.
“Nunsense,” a musical comedy planned as Magnolia’s opening act for 2021, is scheduled to begin on July 22. It is one of four shows the community theater company plans to stage before the end of the year.
“We always planned on having shows again,” said Collice Moore Jr., who serves as president of Magnolia’s board of directors. “We just didn’t know when.”
The theater is being disinfected before opening night, and audience members are being asked to wear masks. At least for the first performances, Magnolia plans to limit ticket sales to about 50 per show, which is about three-quarters of the theater’s capacity. But after 16 months of an empty theater, there is excitement about those numbers.
“It’s incredible that we’re back,” Butts said, adding that some established theatrical companies in Raleigh, Wilmington and Fayetteville have already reopened. “Smaller theaters like we are, we’re the first one that I have heard that we’ve managed to open again. I hope there are more.”
Whirligig
A couple of months ago, Jason Coale most likely would have said that Whirligig Stage would not be part of community theater’s comeback in Greenville. But today, the company that he founded with his wife, Elana Kepner, in 2016 is preparing for its second act.
In May 2020, when theaters, schools, restaurants and other establishments remained shuttered due to COVID-19, Whirligig produced virtual shows including “The Show Must Go Online” and “10 Ways to Survive Life in a Quarantine.” Before COVID-19, Whirligig and the city had been at odds over the types of performances that the local zoning ordinance permitted at its Pitt Street venue. By June of 2020, Coale and Kepner announced that they were saying goodbye to their theatrical home.
The couple remained in Greenville, where Kepner is a teaching instructor in East Carolina University’s school of theater and dance and Coale is a theater teacher at Wahl-Coates Elementary School of the Arts. But Whirligig cast members, particularly members of the Youth Academy, missed sharing the stage with them.
“We’re sad that we needed to take a pause,” Coale said. “It was very hard. But you know when you love doing theater work, and we sure do, there’s a lot of people in the area that are looking for opportunities. So we’re doing everything we can.”
Whirligig plans to relaunch classes as early as next month for ages 5 to 18 and hopes to stage “Godspell” in September, followed by a children’s show later in the fall. While details on the venue are still being finalized, Coale said Whirligig is attempting to lease rehearsal space downtown near the State Theatre, where it would hold performances.
Masks are expected to be required for rehearsals and performances involving students too young to be eligible for COVID-19 vaccines.
“We’re ready to get back on the stage,” he said. “It’s been a year and a half and we weren’t sure whether we’d be able to make something happen. But it looks like we’re in it now.”
Whirligig is helping to organize a musical event this fall as part of Musical Theatre International’s “All Together Now” that would serve as a fundraiser for itself and other local theater organizations. Designed to celebrate the return of live theater, the global event is a chance for theaters to perform a musical revue fundraiser event without paying royalty fees.
Local groups including Magnolia, Smiles and Frowns Playhouse and A Place in the Heart theater company have been invited to participate.
Place in the Heart
The November music revue could mark the first time back on stage for A Place in the Heart, which performed its first local show four years ago but has been inactive for more than a year.
Founder Preston Coghill said his theater company was preparing to tour with performances of his original stage play “Old Timers” in the spring of 2020.
“Of course, COVID hit and we were pretty much done,” he said. “It’s very difficult.”
Coghill, a Winterville native, said the effects of the virus have been particularly harsh on his cast members, who are predominantly African American.
“I had three of my cast members that literally almost died with COVID,” he said, adding that one member is still dealing with severe side-effects.
Over the last year, Place in the Heart has seen more than one deadline for reopening come and go. While the group originally had four shows planned for 2021, Coghill believes it may be next year before he is able to stage another play.
“We don’t have a home for our organization, so we typically try to find space to do things,” he said. “We’re not even able to do rehearsals.”
Behind the scenes
The shutdown has been challenging for organizations with theatrical homes as well. Magnolia, an all-volunteer group which began leasing a building in the Perkins Complex from the city for a nominal fee in 2014, is responsible for utilities, maintenance and upgrades.
During the shutdown, Butts and other volunteers spent time working behind the scenes to improve their theatrical home. They created a secondary stage for smaller performances that also will allow two shows to be rehearsed simultaneously.
“We had a year to paint walls, paint ceilings, put up a stage here, hang curtains,” Butts said. “We had a lot of time to do a lot of stuff and it was good because it would have been difficult to do it with a full season going.”
He said that during a typical month, Magnolia spends $800 to $900 on expenses including utilities and insurance, just to remain open. Butts credits community support, along with donations through a Go Fund Me account, for helping the nonprofit organization survive the pandemic.
But he considers the loss of talent over the past year to exceed Magnolia’s financial losses.
“I lost a whole group of teenagers this year,” Butts said. “They were juniors when this stuff started. They were supposed to spend their junior and senior year with me at the theater, but they didn’t get to. Now a lot of them are off at college. A lot of them have been coming up through the ranks, doing roles, looking for larger roles. There was nothing to offer them last year. I feel kind of cheated out of some good actors.”
Smiles and Frowns
Susan McCrea, artistic director of Smiles and Frowns Playhouse, expressed a similar regret over time lost to actors at the nonprofit theater company for students in elementary, middle and high school.
“They love each other,” she said. “We have children that have gone through our program that have been doing it for a decade or longer.”
Knowing that it would be nearly impossible for her to reassemble the cast and crew of the March 2020 production of “Jungle Book” at a later date made it especially difficult for McCrea to cancel the show. The production was in its final week of rehearsals when she and fellow Smiles and Frowns board members got the news that their 44-member cast, along with expected audiences of 200 to 250 people, would exceed the state’s new public gathering limits. Following months of rehearsals, McCrea made an announcement that the evening’s dress rehearsal would be the only time the play would be staged.
“There was a lot of crying,” she recalled. “Heather Brimhall, who does our makeup, had to reapply a lot of faces because they cried them off.”
After volunteers helped cast and crew members dismantle the set, McCrea told students she would see them back at Ayden’s Doug Mitchell Auditorium in the fall. But auditions for “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” did not happen in the fall of 2020. The show was postponed a second time earlier this year.
“Third time’s the charm,” McCrea said in a telephone interview this week. “We are doing it this fall.”
In the meantime, the group, which is turning 35 this year, has hosted readers’ theater in the park, along with workshops for children, just to keep its young actors active. Participants have been masked and distanced to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“Interest wasn’t waning,” McCrea said. “I heard every week from somebody new. The parents were frantic to find things for their kids to do.
“We need happy things to look forward to,” she said. “Probably as much as the kids are, I’m looking forward to being back in the theater.”
Still, she is uncertain how many students will turn out for auditions in September. “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” which Smiles and Frowns has not performed in decades, features a large cast. While some community groups have opted to return to the stage with shows featuring smaller casts, McCrea decided to stay the course.
“Broadway’s coming back. They’re bringing back ‘Wicked’ and they’re bringing back ‘Hamilton,’” she said. “If they’re bringing back their full-cast shows, I feel like I can do one. I can try anyway.”
Ready to reopen
While “Springsteen on Broadway” returned to the New York stage late last month, Broadway has announced plans to fully reopen with shows including “Chicago” and “The Lion King” after Labor Day.
Magnolia’s Collice Moore said the return of community theater should generate excitement because it is the way that most people experience live performances.
“Not everybody can afford to get to Broadway and bigger venues,” he said. “But most people can drive to and afford to go to community theaters.”
Whirligig’s Coale hopes that patrons will be as excited as actors to come back, but he believes that the return to theaters may be a slow one.
“It’s not going to be a light switch, unfortunately,” he said. “I wish that we could just say, ‘OK, now things are good. Let’s get back to it.’
“The theater companies are being presented with new challenges,” Coale said. “We’re already existing on very, very tight budgets. People have gotten used to staying at home. They don’t like to be inside with people. So it’s going to be a struggle.”