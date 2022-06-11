A dedicated environmentalist who is stepping down from his leadership position in the Sierra Club said he is proud of the group’s efforts in the region but remains deeply concerned about the ongoing impact of fossil fuels.
David Ames chaired the Cypress Group of the Sierra Club for eight years after working with the group as a member for decades. Under his leadership, the 19-county club advocated for the state’s first wind farm in Pasquotank and Perquimans counties, fought against a cryptocurrency mining operation coming to the area and helped raise awareness about climate change with events like Pitt County’s largest Earth Day celebration earlier this year.
A psychiatrist practicing in Greenville, Ames is well known for his work in the community. He also helped form the Pitt County Coalition on Substance Abuse. Cynthia Satterfield, state director of the North Carolina Sierra Club, called Ames’ leadership vital.
“David’s longstanding contributions to environmental protection and justice have not only helped communities in Greenville and surrounding areas, but they have also benefited everyone who calls North Carolina home,” Satterfield said. “When called upon to lead, David stood up time and again. The time has come to fill his shoes but let there be no doubt: His leadership will be missed.”
Ames had been involved with the national Sierra Club since the 1980s and upon moving to eastern North Carolina was asked to join the Cypress Group. He didn’t expect to assume the chair, he said.
“The last chairman left and someone needed to step up to the plate,” Ames said. “It wasn’t something I planned for.”
Mary Alsentzer, a member who lives in Belhaven, said Ames reinvigorated the group and was frequently on the road to Raleigh and other areas to meet with members.
“David just took the reins and never looked back,” said Alsentzer, a former Greenville resident and City Council member. “People like to do things that he suggests. He’s always open to suggestion himself. He’ll go and be a workhorse, he doesn’t just delegate.
“He started working with the people in Elizabeth City and would drive down there to get them focused and going. He’s traveled many a mile for state meetings of the Sierra Club, as well as to meet with candidates who may be representing any part of our district in the 19 counties.”
Cindy Elmore, a Cypress Group member and journalism professor at East Carolina University, called Ames a “mild mannered guy” who is unafraid to handle big projects like supporting the Amazin wind farm.
“He specifically mobilized our members in the Elizabeth City area to help them in their efforts to support the Amazon Wind Farm, which is the only wind farm in North Carolina,” Elmore said. “The legislature tried very hard to stop that wind farm from opening. Very hard.”
Ames aided the North of the River Association in standing against crypto mining in Pitt County as well, Elmore said, and has been a staunch advocate against the shipping of North Carolina trees overseas to Europe to create wood pellets for fueling power generation.
Ames is proud of rallying the 80 members in Pasquotank and Perquimans, he said. He’s also proud of the roughly 300 people who showed up at Green Roof Farm in Fountain on April 24 for an Earth Day celebration. Still, he worries.
“The thing I’m most concerned about is global warning and the issue of green energy,” Ames said. “How to get away from using fossil fuel like coal, natural gas and things like that, which is what causes the climate change. That’s where I’m really going to focus my remaining time.”
Jeff Monico, who is serving as interim chair of the group now, said Ames worked with Greenville City Council in developing the city’s Horizons 2026 plan for sustainable development. Monico wants to continue that kind of outreach and partnership. As a 15-year member of the Cypress Group, he said he sees opportunity.
“It’s a prosperous area,” Monico said. “When people hear the environmental side of things they say it makes sense. I think we can figure out ways to be more environmentally aware and keep everybody happy. We don’t have to focus on one narrow part of things, we can take a larger holistic approach.”
Ames said he wants someone to step up to become the Cypress Group’s outings leader, a position Monico said takes people on outdoor excursions to let the environment speak for itself on why it needs protecting. Tom Williams, the group’s former outings chair, said Ames would join such expeditions when he could.
“Everyone I know respected and admired him as a leader,” Williams said. “He went way out there (to get things done), often by himself.”
Ames remembers swimming in the ocean as a boy growing up on the island of Trinidad. As time passed, coral once filled with life turned gray.
“Seeing all the coral dying, I think that was another thing that made me alert to what was going on in the environment,” Ames said.
Hiking with the Boy Scouts, swimming in the ocean and perceiving the environment’s deterioration firsthand instilled his desire to protect it. An outings chair can do the same for others, he believes.
“That’s still on the to-do list,” Monico said. “Pretty darn high on the list.”