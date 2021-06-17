FARMVILLE — Jeffery Spencer is officially Farmville’s police chief.
Spencer has been serving as interim chief following the retirement of Donnie Greene in December 2020. He was sworn to the new post on June 7.
“It’s surreal. It is definitely something new. I think I am going to enjoy it,” Spencer said about his new position. “I look forward to serving the community as I have been.”
Spencer said he was drawn to a career in law enforcement.
“It’s always something I wanted to do. We do something different every day. You’re not stuck behind a desk. You get to get out in the community and deal with people from all walks of life ... It feels really good to be able to go on a call for somebody in need and you can help them out in any way they need.”
Having made his way through the Farmville school system, from Little Red School to graduating from Farmville Central High School in 1999, Spencer knew he wanted to help make a difference in his community.
“Farmville is a great place to work. I enjoy the small-town feel where most people are on a first-name basis. I considered leaving to go to a large agency in the beginning of my law enforcement career and I am glad I stayed in Farmville. We have always had good management, great equipment and training opportunities,” Spencer said.
He got his start with the department as a police officer on Jan. 9, 2003. As a patrol officer, Spencer got to know the community he represented, he said.
He was promoted to sergeant in January 2008 and to major in June 2016.
As chief, Spencer wants to continue the community outreach including Shop-with-a-Cop, National Night Out and work with local schools and churches.
“We have been in a pandemic over a year now; it’s put a damper on us getting out in the public doing events like we normally do,” Spencer said.
“I’m ready to get back out in the community and get involved.”
Through community policing, officers and residents are able to get to know one another, he said.
“I think it develops our relationship between the police and the community. It shows the community here that our officers are human, too. It’s good to get out in the community and have fun with everybody.”
As chief, Spencer is responsible for 19 full-time officers.