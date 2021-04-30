Love Your Hometown kicks off Saturday

AYDEN — Residents will have a chance to show their Ayden pride starting Saturday when the town kicks off a monthlong “Love Your Hometown” celebration.
The Ayden Board of Commissioners declared May as hometown month. The event serves as a way to engage the community while collecting litter off the streets, officials said.
Cleanup days will take place from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday and May 8. Participants will meet at the Ayden Arts and Recreation parking lot before spreading out to collect litter.
Town clerk Sarah Radcliff reached out to both Ayden Middle and Ayden-Grifton High schools’ art teachers to see if students would be interested in designing T-shirts for the event. They were happy to oblige.
“It is absolutely important for everyone to be involved in the arts. A lot of students are fearful that they aren’t good in art. I try to provide a lot of opportunities for students to find their place in art,” said Ayden Grifton art teacher Grace Hale.
“It can pull this other side of creativity out of them and help them form an interest they might not have found somewhere else.”
The project also encouraged community engagement and involvement, Hale added.
“I like to be involved in the community and I like to show the students it’s important to be involved in the community. They community is kind of like your family. We have to take care of each other,” Hale said.
With designs submitted, the Ayden Board of Commissioners were tasked to select the student design they thought best reflected Love Your Hometown. Out of the 98 designs submitted, they chose one by Ayden-Grifton High School sophomore Audrey Conner. Conner was awarded a $100 gift card.
“It’s very exciting. I’m kind of nervous at the same time to see my design on shirts,” Conner said.
Conner said both her parents are involved in the arts.
“I just enjoy art in general. I enjoy painting in my free time and it was fun to participate in,” Conner said.
To help with Love Your Hometown, the town posted sign-up sheet for both clean-up days. Everyone who registered will receive a T-shirt with Conner’s design.
For more information about Love Your Hometown or to volunteer in the clean-up days, contact Sarah Radcliff at 481-5817.