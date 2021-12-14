Funding concerns and a lack of manpower have led to diminished returns for local philanthropy events. But in the face of those issues volunteers are doing what they can to provide food, warmth and joy this holiday season.
Pitt County’s Community Feeding Our Children Program on Monday distributed boxes of food to ensure 250 Pitt County families will not go hungry over the next two weeks. Five hundred boxes of food were supplied to at-risk families at the Community Unity Network Resource Center.
Volunteers through the Churches Outreach Network loaded boxes filled with noodles, canned vegetables, various sauces, snacks and 10-pound bags of chicken leg quarters into vehicles driven by Pitt County Schools staff to be delivered to families.
Jim Hooker, program director for the Community Feeding our Children Program, said that food was purchased at wholesale prices by entities including Food Lion and Sam’s Club. The boxes cost about $35 each. Each family receives two boxes of food that are supposed to last just over a week of the holiday season.
Recipients of the food are identified by PCS social workers who are familiar with students and their family situation. The social workers deliver the food as well.
“Throughout the year we stay in touch with families who are in need,” said Noel Farmer, a social worker with the district who covers Grifton Elementary and other schools. “When it comes to Christmas and Thanksgiving, we kind of already know what families are in need, so we can cater to those families. If there are more, counselors help out with that process.
“It is so overwhelming to see the support the community has,” Farmer said. “It is a great opportunity for families and I am glad to be a part of it.”
Nashira Rozier, a social worker at Lake Forest Elementary, said community involvement is essential at holiday time, especially in light of employment issues and income concerns.
“We have a lot of families who have lost employment, especially during COVID,” Rozier said. “They have even lost family members who may have been helping them. Having that loss of income has put them in a state where they really need that additional help and support.
“It has been critical before but I think even more now,” Rozier said. “A lot of people have faced — not necessarily eviction — but moves with other family members. You have a family that may have been two or three that is now a family of six or seven together.”
Hooker said that in spite of all of the hard work provided by volunteers, school staff and others, this year’s program is not as comprehensive as it has been in the past.
“The financial contributions we use to buy the food have been way down this year,” Hooker said. “When COVID started a year ago, I think because people saw it as a reason to make more contributions; we did very well. We are probably at 50 percent of what we are last year. It has been a real problem.”
The issue of funding is reflected in other holiday staples as well. This year’s Toys for Tots program, organized by Pastor Rodney Coles with Churches Outreach Network, faced obstacles on its way to providing toys for 29,631 Pitt County children.
“It was very difficult getting toys,” Coles said. “We finished Toys for Tots Saturday. We started at 5 o’clock in the morning at Brompton and had to get 26 pallets in here to get all the toys out. … It was very difficult, very hard and very frustrating this year but we got it done.”
Coles said that distribution was a mixed bag, with toys being delivered to the Greenville Housing Authority, Pitt County Sheriff’s Office, Greenville Police Department’s Cops and Barbers Program and other agencies to be distributed to kids. He said he wants to start organizing the 2022 campaign in August. He also said, unlike this year, he wants all drop-offs to occur at WITN News to consolidate the process for his distributors. This year drop boxes were scattered across the county with WITN serving as the primary hub.
Coles also discussed funding for the Community Unity Resource Center. A warehouse to store toys for the Toys for Tots Program was rented in part with a $10,000 budget amendment by the Pitt County Board of Commissioners in September 2020. Coles also had to secure $10,000 from the City of Greenville and United Way of Pitt County.
On Dec. 9, the Pitt County Board of Commissioners approved a budget amendment to provide $13,600 for half of the storage building’s rent. The City of Greenville also provided funds, according to Coles.
“We are in this building here at Brompton Lane and the county and city have allowed us to be here and pay up to September,” Coles said. “After September we will not have a building to do Toys for Tots or any of our programs if we do not get the support. It runs about $36,000 a year for this building, which does not even have a loading dock.
“We definitely need the help of the community and I am getting a little too old,” Coles said.
At the food drive, 55 coats also were provided for children. The jackets were bought by Two Men And A Truck, a Greenville moving company. Brian Churner, with Two Men And A Truck, said that 17 of the coats were provided through a $500 donation from a local food pantry.
“Service goes both ways,” Churner said. “We are really thankful to be involved and Pastor Coles deserves a huge nod.”