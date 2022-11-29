The Low-Income Energy Assistance Program administered by the Pitt County Department of Social Services will begin its 2022-23 season on Thursday.

LIEAP provides a one-time payment to utility providers for eligible families who need assistance with home heating expenses. Applications will be accepted until March 31 or when all the money is spent.

