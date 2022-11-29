The Low-Income Energy Assistance Program administered by the Pitt County Department of Social Services will begin its 2022-23 season on Thursday.
LIEAP provides a one-time payment to utility providers for eligible families who need assistance with home heating expenses. Applications will be accepted until March 31 or when all the money is spent.
Households with a person age 60 or older, or an individual receiving disability benefits and services through the N.C. Division of Aging and Adult Services, can begin applying as early as Thursday. Applicants who fall outside of this priority group can apply beginning Jan. 3, according to a news release.
Income verification is required for all applicants. Individuals applying must verify all income received the month prior to the date of application, including:
Gross wages
Gross amount of Social Security benefits
Gross amount of SSI
Gross amount of Veterans Administration income
Gross amount of any retirement received
Child support and contributions received from anyone outside your home
Any other income received
Names, dates of birth, and Social Security numbers of all household members
Name and address of heating provider with the account number.
Applications may be submitted through epass.nc.gov. Applications and inquiries also will be accepted by telephone at 252-902-1352. They may be submitted via the U.S. Postal Service or by fax or in-person to the Pitt County Human Services Center. Below is a list of the locations to apply for LIEAP in person.
Pitt County Human Services Center, 203 Government Circle, 8-5 p.m. Monday-Friday; phone, 252-902-1352; fax, 252-902-1868.
Northern Pitt Improvement Association, 2197 Old River Road, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; phone, 252-215-3064.
Bethel Advocacy Center, 130 W. Washington St., Bethel, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday; phone, 252-341-7586.
St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 2921 Briery Swamp Road, Stokes; 10 a.m.–noon, second and fourth Thursdays; phone 252-795-3603.
St. Rest United Holy Church, 154 Hammond St., Winterville, 9 a.m.-noon Saturdays; phone, 252-756-9718.
Triumph Community Outreach Ministries, 7874 U.S. 264 East, Washington, N.C., 10:30 a.m.-noon second and fourth Thursdays; phone, 252-975-6944.