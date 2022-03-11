The atmosphere this weekend at Minges Coliseum is certain to be electric.
Electric powered that is, as robots take to the court in a test of their creators’ teamwork, engineering and operating skills during the ECU Regional Robotics Championship.
The championship is returning to Greenville for the first time since 2019 starting today with matches set for Saturday and Sunday. The event welcomes 34 high school teams from across the state to compete in Rapid React, a game whose objective will require robots to use mechanical arms to place balls in goals as well as properly climb a set of bars.
Pitt County is represented at the event by the Pitt Pirates, a group of 37 high school students from across the county who on Tuesday unveiled their robot for the competition — a roughly 4-foot tall, 125 pound, six horsepower rig dubbed “The Black Pearl” in memory of James Black, a former team mentor who passed away from COVID-19 in Arizona.
“Some of the younger mentors and older kids said that would be a nice thing to do,” said mentor Ann McClung, Science Coordinator for ECU’s Center for STEM Education who has been involved with the team for 15 years.
“That is also good because we are the Pirates,” she said of it sharing a name with Capt. Jack Sparrow’s fictional ship.
Teamwork
Bill McClung, a teaching instructor with the ECU College of Engineering and Technology, and Ann’s husband, said the Pearl has been under construction since the first Saturday in January. It is expected to operate independently as well as to cooperate with two randomly assigned teammates during the tournament’s session of Rapid React.
A quick turnaround time and numerous requirements is good practice for the students, McClung said, especially if they want to try their hand at a career in engineering.
“It forces those kids to work in an accelerated environment,” McClung said. “I have always had deadlines. People can say ‘it is not like that in the real world,’ but I always had deadlines. My boss wants it done at a certain time. It is realistic. We have students working on all sorts of different parts, some simultaneously. Just like any activity you have to work together.”
The game itself, which can be a disaster if robots do not do what they are expected to, is also a lesson in sportsmanship, Bill McClung said. He prefers to call it “gracious professionalism” in the engineering field. Ann McClung said intangible skills, such as teamwork and commitment to service are emphasized on the road to the tournament just as much as much as nuts and bolts.
“We are more than robots, which is the whole motto first,” McClung said. “You use the tool of building a robot to hook them but it is really providing teamwork in the community. For the past two years we have won the most highly coveted award, first overall in North Carolina, called the Chairman’s Award, for their outreach.”
Community
The pandemic served to keep the event out of commission, but with infection numbers trending down again the local economy can anticipate an injection of roughly $1 million from the event, according to Gray Workman Williams, executive director for the Greenville-Pitt County Sports Commission.
“There is roughly going to be 3,000 people that the tournament will bring,” Workman Williams said. “It is a much larger grasp of people that travel when we talk about youth and amateur sports.
“Sports have been one of the biggest recoveries of COVID because we are bringing people into the community for our hospitality industries, which have suffered immensely. We are able to kind of help them with slower weekends, and with this one being spring break, it is a slower weekend in Pitt County.”
East Carolina Students are on Spring Break this week, while Pitt County Schools students break next week.
Marie Hopper, president for FIRST North Carolina, said that giving students with similar interests a way to get back under the same roof is one of the tournament’s main goals.
“It is incredibly special,” Hopper said. “Most of the teams are going to feel like rookie teams because these students have not been to an in-person event in two years. I think it is going to make everyone more excited.”
“We have so many students who have not had much in-person activity and to finally be in a space where they are surrounded by people who think like them, who like the same things that they do, who are as interested in engineering and technology as they are. To be around that many people is going to be incredibly electrifying.”
Gametime
Hopper said that the game will pit a Red Alliance against a Blue Alliance. The bots will first undergo 15 seconds of autonomous operation, meaning that they are expected to work only on what they have been programmed to do. That can be a make-or-break moment, Hopper said.
“That 15 seconds can be really exciting because the robot does what it is supposed to do, or it can be very dull because nobody moves,” Hopper explained.
After that is the game of Rapid React, where three robots will be on offense attempting to put the most balls in a high goal or low goal and three on defense. The machines at that point will be controlled by remote for a scene Hopper said is reminiscent of March Madness.
“People will see referees in zebra-striped shirts calling penalties, making sure everyone is playing a fair game,” Hopper said of the atmosphere. “What we tell people is, people do not believe it until they come to the arena and see for themselves. It is just as exciting as an NCAA basketball playoff. You will see just as much energy. You will hear just as much cheering, the same amount of groans. People really get into cheering for their robot and their alliance.”
Opening ceremonies on Saturday will start at 10:30 a.m. followed by qualifying matches from 11 to 7 p.m. Qualifying will wrap up at noon on Sunday and the finals will begin at 1 p.m. The event is free to view and tickets can be found on EventBrite.
Winners will advance to the state championships at Campbell University in April and then nationals in Houston, Texas.