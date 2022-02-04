What’s a playwright to do when theaters across the country have to close due to the coronavirus pandemic? Write plays about the pandemic and the shutdown of Broadway, of course.
Even though few shows could go on in much of 2020 and 2021, script writing could be done in isolation. So Magnolia Arts Center’s 10-Minute Play Contest finale, scheduled Saturday, will feature some of the top plays submitted for the annual competition.
“Because they could submit from January first through the end of June, we did get several (plays based on the pandemic),” said Mary Brandon, a Magnolia board member and three-time director of the contest. “We are presenting one of them because it’s a very unique play.”
Submissions were originally scheduled to be performed as staged readings in August until another COVID surge kept that show from going on. This weekend’s presentation gives actors, in some cases different from those cast in the fall, a chance for a retake.
Brandon said judges combed through about 250 entries in the summer of 2020 in hopes that they might be able to put selected scripts in front of an audience in the fall of that year. When that didn’t happen, Magnolia decided against calling for additional submissions in 2021.
Instead actors will perform staged readings of those never-performed contest finalists. Several stage veterans will participate, including Magnolia artistic director Mitch Butts; “The Odd Couple” director Roseann Meyers; and Ashka Lewis (“Ain’t Misbehavin’”), who is directing Magnolia’s upcoming production of “Between Riverside and Crazy.” Other cast members include Mark Rasdorf, Delia Luiza, Sarah March, Susie Ward, Andy Bates, Jayden Peszko and Brandon, who will serve as narrator.
Beyond current events, featured short plays include comedy, suspense, irony and satire. Eight different plays will be presented, and audience members a chance to vote for their favorites.
“Tonight at the Stage Door,” by Donald Loftus is the story of a night watchman and an out-of-work actor during the Broadway shutdown.
“It’s sweet and funny because we kind of get to see what happens to people in the theater world,” Brandon said.”It will leave people with a good feeling.”
“Intestate,” by Donald E Baker, is another pandemic-involved play. It tells the story of a man whose loved one dies due to COVID-19.
“It deals with loss,” Brandon said of the monologue. “Not only does he lose his partner, because it was intestate as far as his will, he loses everything.”
Emotional story lines were common among submissions, although Brandon said the audience should not expect all the short plays to deal with weighty subject matters.
“What If We Did,” by Stephen Sossaman, is a satirical look at marriage through a series of questions and statements made by a man, a woman and a minister. The comedic play “Road Show,” by Edward M. Pinkowski, is set at a taping of the popular PBS series “Antiques Road Show,” where a senior citizen is offered a surprising amount of money for a personal artifact.
An otherworldly theme is found in Tom Kazas’ “Agape,” while “Behind the Smile,” by Skyler Tamas, is a comedy about an accident involving a famous work of art. “The Maltese Monkey,” by Margie Semilof, tells the suspenseful tale of an inherited piece of jewelry. “The Truthteller,” by Neil Shanahan, is a thought-provoking story about life after retirement.
The competition drew entries from about 10 states and international submissions from Canada and Portugal.
Magnolia Arts Center, 1703 E. 14th St., will host its annual 10-Minute Play Contest at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Audience members will vote to select the winner. Tickets are $10 and are available at magnoliaartscenter.com or at the door.