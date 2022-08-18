When Mitch Butts cast Holly Holder in her first play, it was as the spunky, red-haired child lead in “Annie.” Some two decades later, a Shakespearean comedy has set the stage for a reunion.

Holder will star as the sharp-tongued older sister in “The Taming of the Shrew,” which is scheduled to open Thursday at Magnolia Arts Center. The role is the first that Holder, a theater teacher in Lenoir County, has taken since before graduating from college in 2020 in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.


Contact Kim Grizzard at kgrizzard@reflector.com or call 329-9578.