Lady Baptista Minola (Taria Crenshaw), from left, Petruchio (Emilio Marty), Hortensio (Joshua Heath), Lucentio (Charlie Laughinghouse) and Grumio (Emma Laughinghouse) rehearse for Magnolia Arts Center's "The Taming of the Shrew."
Hortensio, played by Joshua Heath, left, and Petruchio, played by Emilio Marty, rehearse.
Bianca (Abby Bates), left, and Katherine (Holly Holden) in "The Taming of the Shrew."
Lady Baptista Minola (Taria Crenshaw), left, and Petruchio (Emilio Marty) in "The Taming of the Shrew."
Holly Holden as Katherine, left, and Emilio Marty as Petruchio rehearse for Magnolia Arts Center’s “The Taming of the Shrew.”
Abby Bates, playing Bianca, and Charlie Laughinghouse, as Lucentio, rehearse “The Taming of the Shrew.”
Holly Holden (Katherine) left, and Emilio Marty (Petruchio) in "The Taming of the Shrew."
When Mitch Butts cast Holly Holder in her first play, it was as the spunky, red-haired child lead in “Annie.” Some two decades later, a Shakespearean comedy has set the stage for a reunion.
Holder will star as the sharp-tongued older sister in “The Taming of the Shrew,” which is scheduled to open Thursday at Magnolia Arts Center. The role is the first that Holder, a theater teacher in Lenoir County, has taken since before graduating from college in 2020 in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
“I was pretty much constantly doing shows until the end of college,” said Holder, a Kinston native who studied psychology and theater at Duke University. “The pandemic shut us down.
“I haven’t really had the opportunity or the drive to do theater since then,” she said. “I saw Mitch was directing, and I thought that would be sort of a beautiful sort of re-entrance into theater, kind of starting back with the person that I started with.”
While the role will take Holder back to her roots, the play itself represents a branching out for Magnolia Arts Center. Shakespeare has not been part of the theatrical repertoire for the 17-year-old community theater organization.
“Not many smaller theaters want to attempt Shakespeare,” said Butts, who serves as Magnolia’s artistic director and is co-directing “The Taming of the Shrew” with Ayden-Grifton High School senior Owen Baxter. “In one way it’s very easy to direct, and in another way it’s extremely hard.
“People are afraid to approach it, and I was afraid to approach it for a while because it’s Shakespeare,” Butts said. “It gets more criticism from people than just a regular play that was written recently.”
The play also has drawn more interest from actors than more modern works. Seven actors in the dozen-member cast are new to the Magnolia stage, including Holder, who portrays the “shrew.”
“The Taming of the Shrew” tells the story of a wealthy merchant Baptista (Taria Crenshaw) who will not allow younger daughter, Bianca (Abby Bates) to marry before her older sister, Katherine, who is known for being feisty and disruptive. As numerous suitors go to great lengths to try to woo and wed Bianca, one man, Petruchio, decides to take on the challenge of taming Kate in exchange for her dowry.
“This is a comedy. This is almost a vaudeville comedy,” Butts said. “That was probably the hardest thing for all of us to get accustomed to. It may have been easier if we had started with something like ‘Romeo and Juliet’ so we could have those dramatic moments, but the comedy did arrive.”
Although “The Taming of the Shrew” is not the first Shakespeare that Joshua Heath has performed, it is his first Shakespearean comedy.
“It’s challenging me and I like it,” said Heath, a Pitt Community College student who portrays Hortensio, one of Bianca’s suitors. He previously performed in Whirligig State’s “Macbeth” alongside actor Emilio Marty.
“It (“Macbeth”) was a tragedy. This one’s just like a slapstick comedy, so it’s just like night and day,” said Marty, an East Carolina University student who portrays Petruchio.
“You’ve got to use every aspect. You’ve got to enunciate. You’ve got to use your body,” he said. “You’ve got to basically tell a whole story with words that people don’t really understand. You’ve got to make the people follow the story just any way you can.”
In addition to its rather complex story line, “The Taming of the Shrew” features a play within a play in which the main story is performed as part of a practical joke.
“We’re doing the original but we’re doing it as it was meant to be done, which is we are a ragtag group of actors,” Butts said. “Most people do not do the first prologue of ‘The Taming of the Shrew because it’s all about a guy in a bar getting drunk and his friends play a trick on him and this really ragtag group of actors put on a play in front of him and try to make him think it’s true. Most people just start with Act One.
“When the audience comes in, they will see us sitting on the stage putting on makeup, putting on wigs and beards and costumes,” he said. “So the audience will know that we know we’re a group of actors putting on a play.”
The play, which includes veteran actors Bates, Butts, Emma Laughinghouse, Dorothea Handron and Charlie Laughinghouse, is a stage debut for Crenshaw and Michael Weimer, the father of cast member Kelsey Weimer. It also features Magnolia newcomers Kholey Stromas and Colt Smith.
Magnolia Arts Center, 1703 E. 14th St., will host performances of Shakespeare’s “The Taming of the Shrew” at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 18-20 and Aug. 25-27. Additional matinee performances are scheduled for 2 p.m. Aug. 20-21 and Aug. 27 Tickets are $20 for general admission and $15 for seniors and students. For more information, visit magnoliaartscenter.com.