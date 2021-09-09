A community theater group that celebrated its return to the stage in July has again halted productions due to COVID-19.
Magnolia Arts Center announced this week that live performances and productions have been canceled for the remainder of the year.
“After reviewing the recent spike in COVID cases in our area and understanding the unpredictability of when the curve will flatten again, the board of directors at Magnolia Arts Center has decided to cancel all previously postponed live performances and auditions for the 2021 season,” the board said in a statement.
Magnolia, founded in 2005, canceled productions in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Following nearly a year and a half of virtual presentations only, the theater opened its doors to audiences in July with performances of “Nunsense.”
But the organization’s annual 10-Minute Play Contest, scheduled for August, was canceled due to a COVID exposure, prompting the board to suspend all rehearsals of its next production, “Arsenic and Old Lace,” as well.
The season also was to have included productions of “Chicago Caper,” “Between Riverside and Crazy,” and “Annie.” The board has said it hopes to add the canceled shows to its next season.
To request a refund, ticket holders should email info@magnoliaartscenter.com.
Meanwhile, some other area theater groups are preparing to return to the stage in the coming weeks. After having to cancel its performances of “The Jungle Book” in the spring of 2020, Smiles and Frowns Playhouse, held auditions this week for “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” its first show since the fall of 2019.
Whirligig Stage, which said goodbye to its theatrical home in June 2020, has auditions scheduled this weekend for “Godspell” and “All Together Now,” both scheduled to be performed this fall.
ECU/Loessin Playhouse is scheduled to welcome audiences back to McGinnis Theatre later this month for its 60th anniversary season. The university’s School of Theatre and Dance hosted a series of virtual performances during the 2020-21 academic year due to COVID-19 regulations.
This year’s productions will feature general admission seating, with a staggered entry times for audience members to alleviate crowding. The first production, “The Visit,” by Friedrich Durrenmatt, is scheduled to open on Sept. 29. Visit ecu.edu/arts.