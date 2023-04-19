Cast members of “You Can’t Take it With You” rehearse for the upcoming performance at Magnolia Arts Center, above and below. The comedy centers on a dysfunctional New York family whose members are content to follow their own pursuits. Photo credit should be Abbey Willow Mercando
Cast members of “You Can’t Take it With You” rehearse for the upcoming performance at Magnolia Arts Center, above and below. The comedy centers on a dysfunctional New York family whose members are content to follow their own pursuits. Photo credit should be Abbey Willow Mercando
photos By Abbey Willow Mercando
Cast members rehearse “You Can’t Take it With You” at Magnolia Arts Center on Thursday, April 13.
Cast members rehearse "You Can't Take it With You" at Magnolia Arts Center on Thursday, April 13.
Cast members rehearse "You Can't Take it With You" at Magnolia Arts Center on Thursday, April 13.
Cast members rehearse "You Can't Take it With You" at Magnolia Arts Center on Thursday, April 13.
Cast members rehearse "You Can't Take it With You" at Magnolia Arts Center on Thursday, April 13.
Cast members rehearse "You Can't Take it With You" at Magnolia Arts Center on Thursday, April 13.
When Libby Dandridge let her two granddaughters talk her into taking the stage, she had no intention of auditioning for the part of a grandpa. But Magnolia Arts Center’s “You Can’t Take It with You” features a few casting decisions that might take the audience by surprise.
Dandridge, who previously played Ouiser Boudreaux and Clairee Belcher in “Steel Magnolias” and Raynelle in “Dearly Departed” in Ansonia Theatre in Wadesboro, will make her Magnolia Arts debut this week as Martin Vanderhof in the award-winning comedy. The grandfather role has been changed to that of a grandmother who is referred to simply as “Nana.”
“It’s usually played by a man, James Earl Jones, Jason Robards, a patriarch. But we’ve changed that; we have a matriarch,” Director George Crowl said, adding that more women than men turned out for auditions. “We’ve made quite a few little tweaks cast-wise.”
“You Can’t Take It with You,” by George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart, centers on a dysfunctional New York family whose eccentric members are content to follow their own precepts and pursuits. Vanderhof avoids paying taxes (“What do I get for my money?”) and instead foots the bill for family members who pursue art, music, dance, play-writing and even fireworks. But when granddaughter, Alice, who seems to be the most level-headed of the bunch, falls for her boss’ son, Tony, her family agrees to put these things aside to make a good impression. When Tony and his parents arrive on the wrong day, the plan backfires and fireworks (both literal and figurative) follow.
“So they see them in all their glory,” Crowl said, laughing. “It’s kind of a ‘Meet the Parents’ kind of play. People will get a laugh out of it.”
Much of the humor in “You Can’t Take It with You,” which was adapted for screen and won Academy Awards for Best Picture and Best Director in 1938, has stood the test of time. Crowl cut out a joke about “Porgy and Bess” and a few other cultural references tied to the period. He also erased some the racial lines that were drawn when the show debuted in the 1930s.
Crowl, who previously directed “The Nerd,” “Harvey” and “Our Town” at Magnolia, ignored the traditional casting of a maid and handyman as African-American. Instead, he cast Caucasian actors as domestic workers (Laurie Maloney and Randy Driggers) and cast African-American actors as Tony’s pretentious parents, the Kirbys (Ashka Lewis and Montague Franklin).
“We call ourselves a diversified theater and encourage diversified casting,” said Crowl, who plays the part of income tax investigator Wilbur C. Henderson on stage. “In the past I was a little hesitant (and thought) if I made a family they should all be the same race. But I’ve worked in this community now for 17 years, and that’s not a big deal here. That’s not something people worry about.”
Still, Crowl didn’t completely abandon the 1930s setting. He has kept many elements of the perpetually popular play to preserve the feel of the time period, even adding bits and pieces of a few tunes (“Let’s Do It,” “Not for All the Rice in China”) from the era for love-struck Alice, played by Laura Challender.
“You Can’t Take It with You” is only the second stage appearance outside of a musical for Challender, who was previously seen in “Nunsense,” “Avenue Q” and “Oliver” at Magnolia. Saying more lines than she sings as Alice didn’t prove to be as challenging as sometimes delivering those lines over the voices of other characters.
“Everybody talks over each other,” Challender said of the characters. “Each person’s in their own little world. So more like talking at each other. It’s very disconnected.
“I think what’s great about them is they love their passions and they’re not afraid of going after them,” she said. “Whether they’re good at something or not doesn’t really matter.”
Cast member Phillip Rodriguez Hart, who made his stage debut in March in “Oliver,” plays Boris Kolenkhov, a dance instructor to Alice’s sister, Essie, a character played by East Carolina University Associate Professor of Dance Jessica Teague.
“It’s kind of ironic,” Rodriguez Hart said of having to instruct a ballet professional on stage. “She has to pretend she doesn’t know what she’s doing. I don’t know what I’m doing, but I’m supposed to act like I do.
“I’m really just an opinionated Russian,” said the actor, who answered interview questions in a Russian accent, one of about a dozen accents he can perform.
Dandridge gave her Russian accent a try at auditions, reading for the role of Olga Katrina (played by assistant director Deana Rodman). After being in community theater for nearly a decade before moving to Greenville in 2021, she was eager to get back on stage in any role.
While Dandridge was no stranger to eastern North Carolina — she attended ECU and then taught school in Edgecombe County for two decades — she was introduced to Magnolia by her granddaughters, who had roles in “Oliver” and “Cinderella — A Tale Retold.”
“I got to see them perform and they immediately said ‘Mimi, you’ve got to come back and be on the stage with us,’” she said. “So my goal is to maybe make it one day where the three of us can be on the stage together.”
For now, she is enjoying playing a grandmother onstage, even in a role that was written for a grandfather.
“You just make it your own,” Dandridge said of the role. “This grandmother is not a conventional, traditional grandmother. She’s pretty quirky and she does her own thing so it works for her. She believes in everybody having fun and being happy in their own sort of way.”