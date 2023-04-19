When Libby Dandridge let her two granddaughters talk her into taking the stage, she had no intention of auditioning for the part of a grandpa. But Magnolia Arts Center’s “You Can’t Take It with You” features a few casting decisions that might take the audience by surprise.

Dandridge, who previously played Ouiser Boudreaux and Clairee Belcher in “Steel Magnolias” and Raynelle in “Dearly Departed” in Ansonia Theatre in Wadesboro, will make her Magnolia Arts debut this week as Martin Vanderhof in the award-winning comedy. The grandfather role has been changed to that of a grandmother who is referred to simply as “Nana.”


