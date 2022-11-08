...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with occasional gusts up to
35 kt and choppy waters.
* WHERE...Pamlico and Pungo Rivers.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
"Doubt, A Parable" was written by John Patrick Shanley in 2004.
Director Dorothea Handron has no doubt that audience members will leave Magnolia Arts Center’s newest production with differing opinions on the guilt or innocence of the characters they watched on stage.
“Doubt, A Parable,” which opens Thursday on Magnolia’s Second Stage, is not a whodunit but instead poses the question, “Did he do it?” And, unlike the popular mystery genre, this one won’t end with questions being answered.
“That’s the whole dilemma the audience has to work out during the play,” Handron said. “You’re going to come up with a conclusion.”
Written in 2004 by John Patrick Shanley, “Doubt” is a Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning play that was adapted in 2008 as a feature film starring Meryl Streep and Viola Davis. Set in 1964 at a fictional Catholic school in New York, it tells the story of a nun who accuses a priest of committing sexual misconduct with a student.
Handron, who previously directed the comedic “Arsenic and Old Lace” and “Over the Hill” for Magnolia, said “Doubt” has qualities of a real-life drama. But instead taking place in a judge’s chambers or a courtroom, this “court of public opinion,” plays out in a principal’s office and a church courtyard.
Evan Vander Marr, who studied theater at East Carolina University and at Nick Conti’s Professional Actors Studio in Atlanta, portrays Father Brendan Flynn, a priest who fears the accusations against him but maintains his innocence.
Marr, a Greenville native, grew up playing Little League baseball on the fields behind the arts center and participated in cotillion in an area of the building that now serves as the theater. But he never stepped onto the Magnolia stage until “Doubt.”
Edwina Barrera, seen recently in Magnolia Second Stage’s “Southern Comfort,” portrays Sister Aloysius Beauvier, the principal of St. Nicholas Church School.
“She is very strict, by the rules,” Barrera said of her character. “She thinks she knows everything. She looks to be a villain, but she’s only looking out for the interests of the children, in my mind.”
Donald Muller, the child in question, is the first black student admitted to St. Nicholas Church School in the Bronx. While his character never takes the stage, the audience learns about Donald through his mother, who is portrayed by Laura Dixon. Previously cast in Magnolia’s “Almost Maine,” Dixon spent several years as a background actor in Wilmington before returning to Greenville in 2017.
Brenda Bailey of Rocky Mount, who portrays the young nun Sister James, also has a background in film, having acted in several short productions. Her last onstage drama came at in the Triangle area as part of “Crisis of Moments,” which was designed to raise awareness and understanding concerning the health risks communities faced during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Handron said “Doubt” raises questions about how preconceived ideas, more than facts, can influence opinions.
“What it does for me as a play, overall, is that it tightens the understanding about ambiguity,” she said. “Things are not always what they seem. Your own personal bias comes into play when you make a decision. In the world today, we need to look at how we tolerate ambiguity. Things are not always black and white.”
Marr agrees.
“Nothing is black and white in this show; that’s what I love about it,” he said. “Dad will say one thing and Mom will say another (about what they think really happened). There will definitely be arguments within families.”