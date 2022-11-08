Director Dorothea Handron has no doubt that audience members will leave Magnolia Arts Center’s newest production with differing opinions on the guilt or innocence of the characters they watched on stage.

“Doubt, A Parable,” which opens Thursday on Magnolia’s Second Stage, is not a whodunit but instead poses the question, “Did he do it?” And, unlike the popular mystery genre, this one won’t end with questions being answered.


Contact Kim Grizzard at kgrizzard@reflector.com or call 329-9578.