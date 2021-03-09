MetroNet should begin installation of its Greenville fiber optics network in mid-April, the company’s government affairs manager reported during Monday’s Greenville City Council workshop.
Chris Smith said the company will use a combination of letters, signage, door-to-door communication and social media as installation spreads into the city’s neighborhoods.
“No one wants to discount the fact that this is construction,” Smith said. “It is telecom construction and it’s likely telecom construction hasn’t happened in your community probably since the '50s or '60s, so it is going to look a little bit different. I want everybody to feel there is lots of transparency between us and the city and that residents are getting lots and lots of communication about what to expect.”
MetroNet, a fiber optics network provider of internet, television and telephone service, signed an agreement with the city in January to bring its services to the city. When announced, the company said it planned to bring service to 90 percent of the city in two years. During her presentation, Smith said the work would be completed within a year.
Smith said MetroNet will begin construction along East Arlington Boulevard near Commerce Street then extend to the downtown business area. Service then will extend into neighborhoods from that main service line.
When MetroNet begins moving into specific neighborhoods, residents will receive letters 35-45 days before work begins alerting them of the activity, Smith said. Recognizing that some people may not open the letter, a neon-colored postcard with contact information will go out 10-14 days before construction begins, she said.
Five to seven days before the work starts, signs will be placed in yards and at the entrances of neighborhoods.
Depending on where the work occurs, such as in a backyard right of way, flyers will be left at homes alerting individual property owners.
MetroNet also has a website dedicated to the construction project, metronetinc.com/construction, where people can track the progress of the work once it begins, Smith said.
MetroNet will provide updates through the city’s social media sites.
Smith said MetroNet follows a “restore as it goes” policy where any property that is disturbed is repaired without 24-48 hours, weather permitting. The construction website will allow property owners to upload photographs and communicate directly with MetroNet officials if repair work isn’t done.
Councilwoman Moncia Daniels asked if Countyside Estates, the Oak Grove neighborhood and Greenfield Terrace are part of MetroNet’s service area.
Smith said she didn’t know where the neighborhoods are located and referred Daniels to the construction map. Councilman Brian Meyerhoeffer said Greenfield Terrace is included in the service map.
The MetroNet map doesn’t include Countryside Estates or Oak Grove, both of which are located off Fleming School Road.
Councilwoman Rose Glover also asked about providing services to community organizations that could help west Greenville families with poor or no internet service.
Mayor P.J. Connelly said the company’s contract with the city requires it to provide free service to one community organization selected by the city.
“We are in such early stages, we haven’t identified that community center,” City Manager Ann Wall said.
Gorham center
Administrators with the Boys & Girls Club of the Coastal Plains presented the council with its proposal to provide services at the Lucille W. Gorham Intergenerational Community Center.
Club President and CEO Kimberly Boyd said the organization operates 17 clubs in seven counties. Undertaking intergenerational work has been a goal of the organization for several years. There is magic when youth and senior adults come together, she said.
For more than a decade the city, East Carolina University and Pitt Community College jointly operated the center. The university announced last year it could no longer support operations at the center because of funding shortfalls.
Boyd, along with Chief Operating Officer Andrea Nix, said the organization is talking with the Pitt County Council on Aging about operating a senior center at the facility. The organization also is in discussions with the Cooperative Extension Service of Pitt County about providing support for the gardens that are on the center’s grounds. They are also talking with Vidant Health and East Carolina University about providing health events and other support.
“We hope to be a backbone organization that can keep the campus alive and vibrant and open its doors and be representative of the city on site to be able to embrace anything the local community is interested in doing,” Boyd said.
Many children attending the Boys & Girls Club unit in Farmville are from the west Greenville area, Boyd said. They often hear from parents that they want their children involved in the program, but it’s too far to travel to Farmvlle. The proposal gives them a closer option.
“I am really excited,” Glover said. “They are basically doing what the Lucille Gorham Center has done in the past. I look forward to seeing that continue and watching the growth with the boys and girls center. It looks like that they reached out to a lot of partners … and that’s what we need in our community.”
Before the Girls & Boys Club can begin its work, the city must approve and sign a lease agreement for the property.
The council is expected to vote on the lease agreement later in the spring, a city spokesman said.
Art proposals
The council also heard presentations on installing a statue at the Extreme Park at Jaycee Park in memory of BMX legend Dave Mirra and a proposal for pavement art and lighting plan for the Emerald Loop. Council will vote on the two items when it meets in April.