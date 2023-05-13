Kenyance and Vanmetrice Duggins did not start this journey together, but they were grateful to have a chance to finish that way.
The husband and wife duo, known as Ken and Van to friends, both completed their degrees from Pitt Community College this spring, joining hundreds of graduates crossing the finish line this week.
Van’s degree in nursing will set her on a new career path, while Ken plans to stay the course after obtaining his associate’s. But both had similar reasons for deciding to be in this race — to lead the way for those who are coming behind them.
Van, 40, and Ken, 43, are parents of a blended family of eight, including five daughters and three sons. With children ranging in age from 25 to 14, they are past the days when “little eyes” are watching their every move. But they still wanted to give their sons and daughters an example to follow.
“I always tell my girls and tell my sons, ‘You can do it’ and ‘Be in pursuit of the things your heart desires,’” Van said. “I’m saying these things, so I have to be a doer of that.”
While her grandparents were her primary caregivers during her childhood in New Bern, Van had parents who both continued their education. After high school, Van did likewise, obtaining a cosmetology degree from Craven Community College.
Ken, who grew up in Williamston, had a somewhat different upbringing. Although he remembers his parents being supportive, “my folks didn’t necessarily chase after us to do anything but finish high school.”
“As a senior in high school, I never thought about college,” he said. “I really didn’t have an idea of what I would do with myself.”
He registered at PCC after high school but, as a first-generation college student, was unsure about obtaining financial aid. So he went to work instead.
“I always wanted to further my education,” he said. But with two sons and a daughter and while working to advance his career in retail management, school had to be put on hold.
Although Van enjoyed her work in cosmetology, she could not help but wonder if she had missed her true calling. She found herself drawn to a career in nursing, but with four daughters and a son to raise, the time never seemed quite right to pursue a second career.
“I had always had a passion for nursing, but when you are a mom, family is first,” she said. ”(With) all the needs of the kids and household things, it was always a time factor.”
In 2014, Ken decided the time had come for him to enroll in school as a part-time student. He did not need a degree for his job as a licensed insurance agent. It was more of a personal goal.
“As the kids got older and we’re trying to guide them and direct them, I just kind of felt that it would do a lot for them to see me obtain that degree,” he said.
After a few semesters, working full-time and taking online classes took its toll. Ken took some time off from school to devote to work and family while Van enrolled at PCC for her general education and pre-nursing courses. She completed an associate’s degree in 2018 but decided she needed to work for a few years before applying to nursing school.
“My position was eliminated, which turned out to be a godsend,” she said. “Ultimately, I felt like nursing was my true calling. They recommend you not really work (during nursing school) so you can focus.”
While Van returned to classes, she was not able to return to campus. In the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic, she had to take challenging biology and chemistry courses online her first semester, but she was determined not to put off her start any longer. Proud of his wife’s work ethic, Ken decided to re-enroll as well.
“After she went back to nursing school and had one semester it was probably not the most conducive time for me to be like ‘I’m going to go back and finish,’” he said, laughing. “It wasn’t really the best time, but then when would be the best time for me to go back?”
With five of their eight children still at home, they were going to have to run a tight ship to navigate the next few semesters. Their children already had been responsible for doing their own laundry, but Van added kitchen duties, assigning each member of the household a night to cook for the family.
Van had to be on campus from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays and then had to complete 12-hour shifts at ECU Health every Thursday and Friday.
“When school set in for them, how my schedule was going to be, my oldest kids, I have got to say they have really helped tremendously,” she said, “picking the younger ones up from practice, if they get out of school early, getting each other back and forth from work. They have definitely been my village. Even the younger ones, they have done their part with little things, too.
“Ken has been the backbone with helping me keep it all together,” Van said. “It has been a ride.”
Except for one required course, offered in spring semester only, Ken would have graduated in December 2022 instead of five months later. With the hectic pace of nursing school, it was weeks into the spring semester before Van realized that she and her husband would be side-by-side in their caps and gowns.
“It’s how it fell,” she said, “divine intervention. As it started approaching I said, ‘We’re about to be walking together.’”
Van and Ken hope that seeing both of them graduate will have twice as much of an impact on their children, seven of whom were able to attend the ceremony. Two of their teen daughters are already considering nursing careers.
“I wanted them to see us finish school, see us get that degree and just be the example,” Ken said. “No matter what, finish what you start.”