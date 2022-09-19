From carnival rides to shows and barnyard animals to favorite foods, the Pitt County American Legion Agricultural Fair has had more than a century for “Making Memories.” That is the theme for the 102nd annual event, scheduled for Tuesday through Sept. 25 at 3910 Martin Luther King Jr. Highway.
“It’s family oriented,” fair executive Phyllis Ross said. “It’s all about making memories, the family getting together and having a fun time.”
The county fair made a comeback in 2021 following a cancellation in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. It was just the third time in more than 100 years that the event had been called off altogether, with other suspensions during World War II and following 1999’s Hurricane Floyd.
Frank Smith, president of the Pitt County Fair board, is glad to see crowds return. The Halifax County native has fond memories of Ferris wheels and candied apples that date back to his childhood.
“When I grew up in Enfield, that was the thing that we looked forward to every year because it was the only big thing going on over there at that time,” he said. “I like to see people enjoy themselves and be happy.”
This year’s fairgoers will be able to enjoy some three dozen carnival rides from Powers Great American Midways, which also will operate the midway and amusements at the N.C. State Fair next month. Also returning will be helicopter rides and the mechanical bull, as well as Pitt County Rock Stars (karaoke).
Back by popular demand are local performers Cyrus Taylor, Marye Amanda McDaniel and the Gospel group Right Turn, along with Buddy Farman, who has been bringing his High Rollers antique bicycle display and his sleight-of-hand magic tricks to the county fair for a decade or more.
“Every time I talk to him now, I put my hand on my wallet,” Smith said, laughing as he recalled Farman’s antics. “But he is very, very good and has an excellent personality.”
Entertainer Amanda Stiffler, who brought her “Cousin Minnie” tribute to Country Music Hall of Fame member Minnie Pearl to last year’s fair, will return with some of her variety acts this year, appearing as a fairy and a living statue.
“I remember last year she was standing out there in the middle, I was afraid she was going to get hit by a golf cart, she was just so still,” Ross said.
Isabelle Plant, assistant to directors of the fair, recalls seeing the surprise on people’s faces when they realized that what they thought was a statue was actually an actor.
“She freaked a couple of little kids out,” she said, laughing. “She was out there standing, and when it was her time to get up she (moved) and a little girl goes, “She moved!”
New to this year’s fair will be fire performer Amber Babb of Ember Fire Arts. The Cove City native and solo performer will showcase her ability to handle fire, spin fire, eat and breathe fire.
Like last year, competitions for baked goods remain suspended due to COVID-19 precautions. Entries in food conservation categories, such as canning of fruits and vegetables, are being accepted, as are decorated cakes and cakes for the auction.
The exhibit hall is open entries from 2-5 p.m. Sunday. Auction cakes may be brought to the fairgrounds from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday.