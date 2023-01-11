ELIZABETH CITY — A federal jury has convicted a Greenville man of firing several shots at federal and local officers conducting surveillance of gang members in a residential north of town, the U.S. Attorney reported Wednesday.

Ikeviaun Quamonn Johnson, 22, fired eight rounds as he pursued the officers' unmarked vehicle on Oct. 16, 2020, a news release said. According to witness testimony, Johnson believed the officers' car was that of a rival gang member, "which led him to open fire in broad daylight without knowing for sure who was in the car."


Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.