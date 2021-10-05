A Nash County man accused of killing his wife, hiding her body in Edgecombe County then fleeing the state was sentenced to at least 32 years in prison after agreeing to a plea bargain on Monday.
Rexford Lynn Keel Jr., 59, entered a plead to second-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping for the March 2019 killing of his wife, Diana Alejandra Keel, 38. The hearing took place in Pitt County Superior Court in Greenville.
Keel had been charged with first-degree murder in the death. He was sentenced to 300-372 months for the second-degree murder plead and an additional 92-123 months for the kidnapping plead. The maximum term comes out to more than 41 years in prison.
The case was moved to Pitt County because of extensive media coverage in Nash County. Diana Alejandra Keel, a native of Columbia, was a registered nurse in the emergency department at Wilson Medical Center.
She was reported missing on March 9, 2019, and her body was located a few days later near a rural road in Edgecombe County.
According to autopsy reports, her death was caused by repeated sharp and blunt force trauma to her face, head and neck that left her with “extensive skull fractures.”
According to testimony during Monday’s hearing, she was still alive after the assault and while Keel transported her to dump her body.
Keel, who was 57 at the time of his arrest, soon emerged as a suspect. He fled as a warrant for his arrest was issued and was captured and arrested on March 17, 2019, in Arizona, where he was pulled over in a traffic stop.
Nash County deputies went to Arizona to bring Keel home to face the charge against him in Nash County.
District Attorney Robert Evans of Nash, Edgecombe and Wilson counties prosecuted Keel, who was represented by court-appointed attorney David Braswell of Nash County.
The brutal nature of the crime and Keel’s subsequent flight drew local, state and national media attention. The media attention prompted the public defender at the time to ask for a change in venue so that a jury pool could be selected outside of Nash County.
“There was substantial and widespread local, state and national media coverage of this case, detailing the lives of the defendant and the decedent,” the motion by Matthew C. Geoffrion, assistant public defender for Judicial District 3A, said.
The media coverage included speculation surrounding the death of the defendant’s previous wife, the motion said.
Keel’s first wife, Elizabeth Bess Edwards Keel, died on Jan. 1, 2006, at the couple’s home in Momeyer. Her death was the result of a fall on the concrete steps in front of her home and was caused by “blunt trauma to the head.” Her death was ruled accidental at the time.
Superior Court Judge Quentin Sumner decided to move the trial venue in early March 2020, just before the COVID pandemic closed courtrooms for months.
At that time, Keel’s tentative court date was set for July 27, 2020. However, motions and COVID-related delays set the trial date back several times.