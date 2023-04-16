A man was shot in the leg at the Copper Beech Townhomes complex on East 10th Street during a party early Saturday at one of the apartments, the Greenville Police Department reported.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting about 2:30 a.m. at 2028 Copper Beech Way, a news release said. They discovered a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to ECU Health Medical Center where he was treated and released.

Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.