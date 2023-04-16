...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North
Carolina...
Tar River At Greenville affecting Pitt County.
For the Tar River...including Greenville...Minor flooding is
forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at water.weather.gov/ahps.
The next statement will be issued this afternoon by 400 PM EDT.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Tar River At Greenville.
* WHEN...Until late this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Minor flooding of low lying areas adjacent
to the river can be expected.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 13.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:00 AM EDT Sunday was 13.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late this afternoon and continue falling to 10.0 feet Friday
morning.
- Flood stage is 13.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
13.4 feet on 07/08/2013.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
Man injured in another shooting at Copper Beech complex
A man was shot in the leg at the Copper Beech Townhomes complex on East 10th Street during a party early Saturday at one of the apartments, the Greenville Police Department reported.
Officers responded to a report of a shooting about 2:30 a.m. at 2028 Copper Beech Way, a news release said. They discovered a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to ECU Health Medical Center where he was treated and released.
A preliminary investigation revealed the shooting stemmed from the party and appears to have been a targeted incident. None of the people involved are believed to be students, the release pointed out.
No arrests have been made; however, the investigation is ongoing, the release said. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the department at 329-4300 or CrimeStoppers 758-7777. Tips can be provided anonymously.
It's at least the third shooting investigated by police at the complex since August, including a homicide on Jan. 1.
Savion Moore, 18, was arrested for the Jan. 1 shooting death of Deshawn Roundtree, 32, at Rountree's residence at 2125 Silver Maple Lane. Kiaira Boomer, 21, was injured. Police said they believe the shooting stemmed from an altercation.
On Aug. 21, a 19-year-old was wounded inside his apartment when multiple shots were fired during a large gathering in the parking in the 2100 block of Copper Beech Way about 3 a.m.
Police said Noah Boomer, 19, was an innocent bystander. Police made arrests on unrelated charges, but no one has been charged in the shooting.