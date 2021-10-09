A man was killed on Friday when a driver turned in front of his motorcycle on North Greene Street, the Greenville Police Department reported.
The wreck occurred about 5:40 p.m. in front of Carolina Tire Service, just south of Pactolus Highway, the department reported.
A preliminary investigation indicates that Devin Black, 21, of Greenville, was operating a 2006 Jeep Wrangler and turned left out of the business parking lot to head south on North Greene Street.
Jaison Jackson, 37, was operating a motorcycle and riding northbound on North Greene Street. Jackson collided with Jeep and died from his injuries at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.
The police department is asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision to call CrimeStoppers (252) 758-7777 or officer A.S. Samuel of the Traffic Safety Unit (252) 414-0709.