A Greenville man has been sentenced to at least 33 months in prison in the hit and run death of a bicyclist on Memorial Drive in November.
David Jackson Dowd, 47, pleaded guilty Monday to felony hit and run in the death of 27-year-old Kari Williams, according to an update from the Greenville Police Department.
Williams’ bike was struck from behind in the center southbound lane of Memorial Drive near Hobby Lobby about 7:40 p.m. on Nov. 13 by a two-door Chevrolet Cobalt.
He was knocked onto the vehicle’s hood then struck the windshield prior to being thrown clear and sliding across the asphalt. He died at the scene.
Police used traffic and surveillance cameras to identify the vehicle, which was later located at the owner’s home on Rhema Street.
The vehicle belonged to a family member of Dowd’s. After an investigation, Dowd was determined to have been the driver and was arrested on Jan. 21.
Greenville Police said that Dowd’s sentence is set at a minimum of 33 to 49 months.
Williams was among 42 people killed in traffic-related crashes on Pitt County roadways in 2020 — 10 people died in eight wrecks within the Greenville city limit.