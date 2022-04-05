Police in Elizabeth City are investigating the fatal shooting of a local man in a Big Lots parking lot Monday night.
Police say Kevin Robert Chambers, 61, of the 1500 block of Jones Drive, Elizabeth City, died from a gunshot wound in the incident.
Officers responded to a report of gunshots in the store parking lot at 685 S. Hughes Blvd. at 9:35 p.m., a police news release said.
They found Chambers when they arrived. He died from his injuries, the release said. Police released no further details.
A police spokeswoman did not respond to an email or phone message Tuesday seeking more information.
A member of Chambers' family who answered the door at his house Tuesday said the family was not ready to make a statement.
Neighbors said they knew Chambers only by casual waving as they passed by his house. They mentioned that he had only lived at the address on Jones Drive a year or so.
Neighbors also said that they were waiting to learn more from police information about the circumstances that led to the shooting.
A manager at Big Lots Tuesday said he wasn't sure if the store was open Monday night when the shooting was reported. The store's website indicates the store closes at 9 p.m.
Big Lots is located at the end of what's known as the Kmart Center, named for the retail store that used to anchor the shopping center. It also is home to a Food Lion grocery store, Subway restaurant, New Star Chinese & Hibachi Restaurant, and a Great Clips hair styling shop. The center also abuts the Morgan Pointe Apartments.
Police asked anyone with information about Chambers' shooting to call them at (252) 335-4321 or Crime Line at (252) 335-5555.
Staff Writer Reggie Ponder contributed to this story.