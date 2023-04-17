...INCREASED FIRE DANGER IN EFFECT FOR MOST OF EASTERN NORTH
CAROLINA TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...
The combination of low fuel moistures, low relative humidity of
20 to 25 percent, and westerly winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
25 mph in the afternoon will lead to increased fire danger across
eastern NC tomorrow afternoon into early evening.
Residents are urged to exercise caution if handling any potential
ignition source, including machinery, cigarettes, and matches. Be
sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses,
dead leaves, and other tree litter that ignite will have the
potential to spread fire quickly.
A FedEx truck was damaged after being stolen and driven into the wall of a warehouse building.
A FedEx vehicle is shown after it crashed through the wall of Taylor Warehousing on Memorial Drive in Greenville. Police say the vehicle was stolen and struck an SUV, injuring the SUV’s occupants. The suspect was transported to Vidant Medical Center for a mental evaluation.
A FedEx truck was damaged after being stolen and driven into the wall of a warehouse building.
Pat Gruner/The Daily Reflector
A FedEx vehicle is shown after it crashed through the wall of Taylor Warehousing on Memorial Drive in Greenville. Police say the vehicle was stolen and struck an SUV, injuring the SUV’s occupants. The suspect was transported to Vidant Medical Center for a mental evaluation.
A man has been sentenced to seven years in prison after pleading guilty to stealing a FedEx truck and wrecking it on Memorial Drive in 2021.
Dequan Martail “Day Day” Boone was sentenced on Monday for a charge of interfering with interstate commerce by robbery, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina.
According to court documents and other information presented in court, Boone, 33, stole a FedEx truck by force from a driver delivering packages around 10:30 a.m. Oct. 7, 2021, on Memorial Drive near Stantonsburg Road, the news release said.
Boone drove away, crossed the intersection of Stantonsburg Road into the northbound lanes, the report said. He struck a SUV which was stopped in traffic with a mother and her 9-year-old son inside.
Boone lost control of the vehicle, struck a utility box, a group of trees and then went through a wire fence and hit a brick wall at the Warehousing building, the report said.
Boone left the truck, ran to the SUV he hit and tried to take the child from inside.The child’s mother fought Boone to make him release her child. He was then subdued by bystanders and held until law enforcement arrived on scene.
He was transported to ECU Health Medical Center, then Vidant Medical Center, for evaluation.
Greenville police at the time charged Boone with felony hit and run injury, driving while impaired, reckless driving to endanger, attempted second-degree kidnapping and larceny of a motor vehicle.
He pleaded guilty to the federal charge on Nov. 1, the release said