A man has been sentenced to seven years in prison after pleading guilty to stealing a FedEx truck and wrecking it on Memorial Drive in 2021.

Dequan Martail “Day Day” Boone was sentenced on Monday for a charge of interfering with interstate commerce by robbery, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina.


