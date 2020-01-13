Pitt County Manager Scott Elliot is scheduled to update the Board of Commissioners today on a joint meeting to be held with Pitt County Industrial Development Commission board.
The Board of Commissioners voted in November to hold a joint meeting to discuss concerns about the structure of the Development Commission and its relationship to the public private partnership Greenville-ENC Alliance, according to reports.
Originally slated to be held before the end of 2019, the meeting was postponed until January by a unanimous vote at the commissioners’ Dec. 2 meeting.
In a telephone interview on Friday, Elliott said that a planning committee for the joint meeting, which is made up of himself, county attorney Janis Gallagher and officials from each group, met on Jan. 6.
At the meeting were Melvin McLawhorn, Board of Commissioners chairman; Tom Coulson, Board of Commissioners vice-chairman; Randy Walters, Pitt County Development Commission chairman; Mike McCarty, Pitt County Development Commission vice-chairman, and Scott Darnell, executive director of the Pitt County Development Commission.
Elliott said he will report on progress that has been made by that group at today’s board meeting. Commissioners are scheduled to meet at 9 a.m. at Pitt County Office Complex, 1717 W. Fifth St.
Also on today’s agenda will be a report from Randy Gentry, Pitt County Emergency Management director, about the launch of AVL (automatic vehicle locator) technology within the Pitt County 911 system.
Utilizing GPS location, AVL allows for 911 to send the unit closest to an incident based on unit location. Additionally, the system equips emergency medical vehicles with a Mobile Data Terminal that allows staff in the field to see live call data from the 911 center so they can travel to calls while further reducing unnecessary radio traffic, according to a news release issued Friday by the Pitt County Office of Public Information.
Following the meeting Gentry and emergency management staff will give demonstration of the technology and equipment.
Other business scheduled for the includes:
- A request from Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance to approve a grant adjustment so the sheriff’s office can hire a full-time social worker at the Pitt County Detention Center.
- A request from the Town of Bethel for a grant in the amount of $15,000 to assist in making repairs to its closed senior center.
- A request from Pitt County Solid Waste & Recycling to enter into a memorandum of understanding with East Carolina University that will allow ECU to operate a small composting facility on one acre of land at the transfer station.
- Appointments and re-appointments to boards and councils, including the Pitt County Board of Adjustment and the Pitt County Planning Board.
- Appointment of commissioners to boards by Chairman McLawhorn.
- The December 2019 Tax Collection Report by Sam Croom.
- A presentation of a proclamation that recognizes the month of January 2020 as Human Trafficking Awareness and Prevention Month.
- The commissioners also will meet in closed session to discuss matters relating to the location or expansion of industries or other businesses and to prevent the disclosure of privileged or confidential information, according to agenda materials.
- The meeting will be held in the Eugene James Auditorium on the second floor of the Pitt County Office Complex, 1717 W. Fifth St.