A new art and history exhibit coming to eastern North Carolina features a collection of drawings and narratives from an icon of the human spirit, Nelson Mandela.
“Nelson Mandela: A Light So Powerful,” includes artwork from the South African leader’s incarceration at Robben Island and exhibits about his success as president of South Africa. It opens on Friday at Rocky Mount Mills.
A Nobel Peace Prize winner, Mandela’s triumphs inspired an entire generation, exhibit organizers said. Even today, he is regarded as a leader of social justice and a hero to the oppressed.
Mandela spent 27 years in prison after being found guilty for conspiring to overthrow the South African government in 1962, but his imprisonment did not dim his desire to see a brighter future for South Africa.
After his release, he encouraged racial unity and the prosecution of those who violated human rights. Mandela served as the first president of the newly formed South African government from 1994 to 1999.
Nicole Oxendine, arts and community events coordinator at Rocky Mount Mills, said she is thrilled that the life of a man such as Mandela will be available in the backyard of the community.
“I sincerely hope this exhibit gives people in our community, who are going through challenging situations, a sense of hope and see that there is a powerful light at the end of any journey,” she said.
Oxendine said the exhibit will introduce Mandela for the first time to many of the area’s youngest residents. She believes that visitors will be able to connect the current political environment in the United States to South Africa’s first free election in 1994.
The parallels between the two will help community members gain an authentic understanding of the “one person, one vote” election process, she said.
The exhibit belongs to Jim Goodmon, president and CEO of Capitol Broadcasting Company, which owns Rocky Mount Mills. During a trip to South Africa in 2006, Goodmon was so moved after touring Robben Island and visiting an art gallery that featured creative pieces made by Mandela, he cut short his vacation to return to the gallery to purchase the art.
The collection includes 25 pieces, many of which are signed lithographs by Mandela and artifacts from South Africa’s first free election — including campaign posters, photographs and educational materials. Visitors will learn about the blood, sweat and tears shed by Mandela to end apartheid.
Oxendine said she has high hopes for the exhibit during its duration at the mills and believes it will bring the community together through art.
“Research has shown the power of the arts to foster social-emotional learning and generate an engaged, positive community,” she said. “This exhibit exemplifies the power of the arts to serve as a conduit for positive change.”
But in a way, Oxendine hopes the public will look beyond the art presented in the exhibit. She hopes visitors will learn more about black history, racism, ethics, world history and political science.
The exhibit will run through July 18, which happens to be Mandela’s birthday. Visitors will have access to the exhibit for free via Entrance No. 2 of the main mill building during regular public visitation hours.
The Mills facility, which includes shops, restaurants, office and residential space, is at Falls Road in Rocky Mount.