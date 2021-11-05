RALEIGH — The North Carolina General Assembly completed redistricting maps Thursday for the next decade, carving boundaries that would likely give Republicans at least two more U.S. House seats and help the GOP retain its state legislative majorities.
The House and Senate voted along party lines for districts drawn on the basis of 2020 census figures. Each of the three maps — for the House, the Senate and the congressional delegation — had already passed one chamber by Wednesday.
Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto stamp can’t block redistricting plans, leaving Democrats and their allies with lawsuits as their remaining tool to fight them. In the 2010s, they successfully challenged GOP maps as illegal partisan and racial gerrymanders — problems they believe exist again now. One lawsuit already has been initiated.
“Is it going to come down to litigation being filed? Yes — and what the courts have to say about it,” said state Sen. Jay Chaudhuri of Wake County, the Democrats’ No. 2 leader. If the maps are upheld, they would get first use for the March 8 primary. Candidate filing begins Dec. 6.
Critics complain the maps are far from representative of the political makeup of the state, which has more registered Democrats and routinely sees tight races for statewide office.
The state House map divides Pitt County between Districts 8 and 9 along a north-south boundary. Observers said that in Pitt County, the previously competitive House District 9 has been redrawn to heavily favor Republicans.
“What we are seeing in Pitt County and across the east is very clear, partisan gerrymandering and racial gerrymandering happening in Raleigh,” state Rep. Brian Farkas, the Democrat who currently holds the state House District 9 seat, said.
That design violates precedent previously set by the courts, Farkas said. The last court ruling on the state House maps found that House District 8 had been packed with black voters and Democratic voters, Farkas said.
The newly approved state House map has taken several precincts in central Greenville and moved them out of House 9 and into House 8, Farkas said.
“They talk a lot about how they didn’t use racial data or political data but the way this map was generated it is very clear they had to have outside help or dived into political data to make these decisions as blatantly partisan as they did,” Farkas said.
Black voters are losing out in the process, said Pitt County Rep. Kandie Smith, also a Democrat.
“It appears that there’s an attack on the African American vote,” Smith said. “People don’t want gerrymandering — that’s what we have. People don’t want packing — that’s what we’re doing.”
The state Senate map groups all of Pitt and Edgecombe counties into Senate District 5.
The congressional boundaries contain a new 14th seat for North Carolina thanks to population growth. Analysts estimate that Republicans likely would win 10 of those seats, instead of eight they currently hold. North Carolina is otherwise a closely divided state politically — former President Donald Trump won the state in 2020 by just 74,500 votes, for example.
The Congressional places nearly all of Pitt County into a single district, save 1,500 people who live in and around Bethel. The new District 1 includes most of what is now District 3, represented by Republican Greg Murphy of Greenville.
The 1,500 Bethel area voters are placed in the new District 2, which includes many counties currently represented by veteran Democratic Rep. G.K. Butterfield of Wilson.
Butterfield, a former Congressional Black Caucus chair, has represented many majority-black counties over the years. However his new district is drawn to make it highly competitive — giving the GOP an 11-3 seat advantage in the right political environment.
“What we’re experiencing now is what I would call extreme, extreme gerrymandering,” Butterfield told The Associated Press in an interview this week. “Not only does it give Republicans a partisan advantage, it also disadvantages African American communities all across North Carolina. And so it’s unacceptable.”
Reviews of legislative maps by the Princeton Gerrymander Project estimate Republicans winning roughly 70 of the House’s 120 seats and 30 of the 50 Senate seats. Republicans currently hold a 69-51 seat advantage in the House and 28-22 margin in the Senate.
Republicans said the process wasn’t overtly partisan, or that they worked to dilute minority voting. Redistricting committees barred the use in the state’s redistricting software of partisan data like election results and race-based data in evaluating results.
“I’m not considering political data, electoral data, in the drafting of these maps, so I have no idea what their outcome is going to be,” said Rep. Destin Hall, a Caldwell County Republican and House Redistricting Committee chairman. Mapmakers said they complied with other redistricting criteria such as minimizing the number of counties that are divided between districts and the municipalities that are split.
“I feel that we have complied with the law,” said Sen. Ralph Hise, a Mitchell County Republican and a redistricting committee co-chairman. Mapmaking in committee rooms were live-streamed for weeks.
The state NAACP and others already sued in state court last week, challenging the Republican refusal to consider race-based data in drawing legislative districts. Other litigation is likely ahead.
Eric Holder, chairman of the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, which has an arm that helped bankroll lawsuits that successfully challenged North Carolina congressional and legislative districts, criticized the finished maps. Republicans passed maps “heavily manipulated in favor of their party and that will deny real political power to the most populous and diverse areas of the state,” Holder said in a news release.
The maps reflect population growth in North Carolina — the nation’s ninth largest state with more than 10.4 million people — over the past decade in counties in and around Raleigh and Charlotte. More lawmakers will represent top urban areas. Meanwhile, many rural areas that saw overall population declines between 2010 and 2020 will have fewer legislators representing them.