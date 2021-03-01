BMH, my wife just asked me if I had seen the dog bowl, and I said I didn't even know he could.
BYH, I can just hear Rod Serling's voice saying, "Imagine if you will, a country where they reassign the gender of a plastic toy potato."
BYH to those entering stores wearing a mask to just then take them off whilst inside putting all customers and workers at risk of joining the other 500,000-plus Americans who have already died during the pandemic at risk. Your selfishness is obvious and dangerous!
Bless my heart. My subscription to the DR expires today. Since I am not renewing, I will miss the endless dribble about the names of ECU buildings and other Liberal hogwash that is the mainstay of the paper.
And yet you feel compelled to send in a bless your heart.
There is a move for white people to be less white. One way would be to stop with this gluten intolerance thing. Another thing would be to stop talking about global warming and to keep up the fight to make the DR a free online paper. Together we can do this thing.
BYH Thank you Joe and Nancy for sending me yet another stimulus check. I can purchase another gun to add to my collection!
I am so grateful to have left NCAE! They do not speak for me when thanking Cooper for vetoing the in-person learning bill. NCAE is a mess.
BYH truth doesn't mind being questioned, a lie doesn't like being challenged.
A no BYH. Must be nice go to work and get in the GUC company vehicle then go get breakfast soon as you get to work. Before even doing any work. Guess they are special and don't eat breakfast before work like normal people do.
A no BYH to Commissioner Lauren White and her husband must not have to obey the governor's orders about wearing a mask in public places. They shop in Lowe's with no mask setting a bad example for the community.
Not less than three weeks ago I got gas in Greenville for 1.89 per gallon yesterday it was 2.59 a gallon and the price goes on and on and on thanks Biden
Kudos to Team Vidant vaccination clinic at the convention center. The logistics are impressive. From the outside workers to the ones saying "thank you for coming" everyone was professional and pleasant. Even though they had to be tired (and those outside were hot), all the workers in every area were upbeat, helpful and caring.The entire process was quick and efficient. I appreciate all the staff both inside the center and outside.
BYH, not knowing the truth is not what makes you ignorant, not wanting to know the truth is what makes you ignorant.
Veto Cooper, or should I say Vito Cooper, is at it again. No matter what sensible bill comes before him, he vetoes it. Bless North Carolina's heart.
Bless our hearts. Even animals know the difference between male and female. Apparently humans can't determine that by themselves. We need our legislators to help us.
Donald Trump for all of his faults tried to look out for America's interest first. Biden is sending us down a road at high speed toward China ruling the world. How do you think life is for the average Chinese citizen. It is time for America to wake up and realize that the Democrats only want power and wealth. If they have to get that from China, that is the road they will take.
Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing to blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.