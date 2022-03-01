Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Food giveaway
Triumph Missionary Baptist Church, 7874 U.S. 264 Washington, N.C., in Pitt County will hold a drive-through food box giveaway from 10-11:15 a.m. on Wednesday. Call 975-6944 for information.
Business After Hours
The Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce will host its March Business After Hours membership event from 5:30-7 p.m. on Thursday at Eastern Radiologist, 2101 W. Arlington Blvd., Suite. 210. Registration required at greenvillenc.org/events/. Contact Aileen Peacock at aileen@greenvillenc.org or call 752-4101, Ext. 2223.
Women for Women grants
Nonprofit organizations serving women and girls in Pitt County can apply for grants from the Women for Women of Pitt County Endowment through Thursday. The endowment plans to make grants totaling $100,000. Individual allotments will range from $5,000 to $15,000. Interested nonprofits can review the full request for proposals and eligibility requirements at nccommunityfoundation.org for more information. Grants will be awarded in May.
Drive-through Ash Wednesday
First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 2810 E. 14th St., will host a mobile Ash Wednesday observance from noon-1:30 p.m (or by appointment) on Wednesday. Participants may drive through under the awning to receive the imposition of the ashes. For appointments, call 756-3138 or email office@firstchristiangreenville.org.
Emmanuel’s Lenten Service
Emmanuel Episcopal Church will hold Ash Wednesday at 7 p.m. on Wednesday with Holy Eucharist and the imposition of ashes and the ecumenical community worship with ministers in this community-based service. The 40 days of Lent are a time to reach out to the community and help those less fortunate. The Community Outreach Soup Kitchen serves 25-45 take-out plates on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from noon-1 p.m. For more information, call Cathy Holmes at 714-5930 and leave a message. Donations may be sent for the “Soup Kitchen” to 3505 S. Walnut St., Farmville, N.C. 27828. Persons interested in cooking for the kitchen may call Janet Heath at 917-4563.
Newcomers club
The March meeting of the Newcomers Club of Greenville will be held on March 9 with social time at 11:30 a.m. and lunch at noon at the Greenville Country Club, 216 Country Club Lane. Cost is $20, payable at the door. Pam Strickland from N.C. Stop Human Trafficking will speak. RSVP before Sunday by emailing newcomersclubgnc@yahoo.com.
Pastor installation
Haddocks United American FWB Church, 111 Sunset Acres Lane, off of N.C. 22, Winterville, will hold an installation service for their new pastor, Wayne Harrison, at 3 p.m. March 13. All are welcome.
Cypress Group meeting
The Cypress Group of the N.C. Sierra Club will hold a presentation on cryptomining at 7 p.m. March 14 via Zoom. Presenter Kip Sloan is a computer programmer and member of the “Say No to Crypto/North of the River Association.” He will explain data-mining, why crypto is so energy-intensive, and the efforts of local activists to combat cryptomining. Visit meetup.com/Cypress-Group/ for a link to the meeting, which opens at 6:45 p.m. Contact Mary Alsentzer malsentzer @rsnet.org.
Boys and Girls State
The Greenville American Legion Post 39 is seeking high school juniors who would like to attend Tar Heel Boys or Girls State program. The post will sponsor and pay the tuition for selected delegates to attend the weeklong camp at Catawba College. The girls’ dates are June 12-18, and the boys will attend June 19-25. The program is designed to give delegates a hands-on experience in forming and running all levels of N.C. state government while developing leadership and communication skills. Call 402-690-1129 for more information and to apply. March 15 is the deadline.
Oratorical contest
Applications to participate in the Optimist Club of Greenville’s annual youth oratorical contest is March 11. The contest will be held at 10 a.m. on March 19. Contestants will present a 4-5 minute presentation on the theme “Staying Optimistic in Challenging Times.” The two top speakers receive medallions and will have an opportunity to compete for a $2,500 scholarship. Visit www.greenvilleoptimists.org for requirements and to enter or email entries@greenvilleoptimists.