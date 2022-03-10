Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Ukraine prayer vigil
Immanuel Baptist Church, 1101 S. Elm St., will host Prayers for Ukraine, a community prayer vigil, from 7-8 p.m. Friday.
Oratorical contest
Applications to participate in the Optimist Club of Greenville’s annual youth oratorical contest are due Friday. The contest will be held at 10 a.m. on March 19. Contestants will present a 4-5 minute presentation on the theme “Staying Optimistic in Challenging Times.” The two top speakers receive medallions and will have an opportunity to compete for scholarships. Visit www.greenvilleoptimists.org for requirements and to enter or email entries@greenvilleoptimists.
Cypress Group meeting
The Cypress Group of the N.C. Sierra Club will hold a presentation on cryptomining at 7 p.m. Monday via Zoom. Presenter Kip Sloan is a computer programmer and member of the “Say No to Crypto/North of the River Association.” He will explain datamining and the efforts of local activists to combat it. Visit meetup.com/Cypress-Group/ for a link to the meeting, which opens at 6:45 p.m. Contact Mary Alsentzer malsentzer@rsnet.org
Golden K
Veronica Stokes, director of Operation Sunshine, will be the guest speaker at the Golden K Kiwanis Greenville meeting at 10 a.m. on Tuesday at the Masonic Lodge, 1104 Charles St. The meeting is open to the public and those interested in the Golden K Kiwanis. For further information, call 367-8310.
Boys and Girls State
The Greenville American Legion Post 39 is seeking high school juniors who would like to attend the Tar Heel Boys or Girls State program in June. The post will sponsor and pay the tuition for selected delegates to attend the week-long camp at Catawba College. Delegates get hands-on experience in forming and running all levels of N.C. state government while developing leadership and communication skills. Contact the Pitt County chairman at 402-690-1129 for more information and to begin the application process by Tuesday.
Choral Society
The Greenville Choral Society Concert Choir will hold its spring concert at 7 p.m. on March 20 at The Memorial Baptist Church, 1510 Greenville Blvd. Admission is free. The program will feature “For a Breath of Ecstasy” by John Michael Trotta, “On Poems” by Sara Teasdale and selected works by Moses Hogan celebrating and honoring his choral legacy.
Black composers concert
The PCC Music Department is presenting its Black Composers Concert at 7 p.m. on March 22 at Koinonia Christian Center, 1405 S.W. Greenville Blvd. The PCC Symphony Orchestra, Emerald City Big Band, Elements of Praise, the ECU Gospel Choir and several PCC student groups will perform. Donations will be accepted to support the PCC music program and the ECU gospel choir.
Dickinson After Dark
Dickinson Avenue After Dark and Uptown Greenville will hold the Dickinson Avenue After Dark beer festival starting at 7 p.m. on March 24 on Eighth Street between Dickinson Avenue and Washington Street. The festival showcases breweries, cideries and wineries east of I-95 plus food trucks and other vendors and music. The event is open to all ages with no entry fee. Kids are allowed but this is not a child-focused event. Pets must be friendly, leashed and cleaned-up after. The event space can become crowded.