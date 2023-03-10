Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Ayden concert
Grammy Award-nominated country musician Rissi Palmer will give a free performance at 7 p.m. today in Doug Mitchell Auditorium, 4354 S. Lee St. Ayden. Visit www.emergegallery.com for additional information.
Organ performance
Michael Emmerich, director of liturgical formation and associate director of music for the Archdiocese of Omaha, will give a free performance on the Fisk Opus 126 organ at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Fourth St., at 7:30 p.m. today. A reception will follow in the church fellowship hall.
VFW Bingo
Charles Gray Morgan VFW Post 7032 holds its bingo night every Saturday at 1108 Mumford Road. Doors open at 6 p.m. and games start at 7:30 p.m.
Food distributions
St. Peter’s Developmental Center, 1295 E. Mumford Road, distributes free food boxes 9-11 a.m. on Saturday.
The St. James United Methodist Church Food Pantry, 2000 E. Sixth St., will distribute bags of fresh produce and baked goods along with bags of nonperishable food such as canned meat, vegetables, fruit, beans, cereal and pasta starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday.
Nature Saturdays
The North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences at Contentnea Creek, 949 Contentnea Lane, Grifton, hosts Nature Saturdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The park’s trails and play areas are open for visitors to explore. Visit atimeforscience.org.
Farmers Market
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road, is open 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. Visit www.PittCountyNC.gov/MarketEvents.
“Oliver”
Magnolia Arts Center, 1703 E. 14th St., will host performances of “Oliver” at 7:30 p.m. today-Saturday. Visit magnoliaartscenter.com.
Pitt County Democrats
The Pitt County Democratic Party will host its monthly executive committee meeting at 10 a.m. on Saturday at the Alice Keene Center, 4561 County Home Road. All Democrats living in Pitt County are welcome. Email questions to pittcountydems@gmail.com.
Ayden A Precinct of the Pitt County Democratic Party will have its annual organizational meeting at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at 336 Third St. All Ayden A Democrats may attend. Please do not park in the driveway. Call 252-717-4279.
Pancakes & sausage
The Shirley-Hill American Legion Post 94, 104 N. Harper St., in Snow Hill will host its annual pancake and sausage dinner from 5-7:30 p.m. on Saturday. The cost is $8 for all you can it.
The Peking Acrobats
The S. Rudolph Alexander Performing Arts Series will present the Peking Acrobats at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday in Wright Auditorium. Tickets are $35. Visit artscomm.ecu.edu/alexander-series.
Transient canvas
ECU School of Music will host a performance by Transient Canvas at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. Part of the North Carolina NewMusic Initiative, the event will feature bass clarinetist Amy Advocat and marimbist Matt Sharrock. Free. Live stream available at youtube.com/ecuschoolofmusiclive Call 252-328-6851.
Fuel for the Future
The Pitt County Health Department will host the National Nutrition Month event “Fuel for the Future” from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 18 at the AmeriHealth Caritas Wellness & Opportunity Center, 1876 W. Arlington Blvd. Participants can try different foods, learn about nutrition education, participate in children’s activities and win door prizes. It is free and open to the public. Register at eventbrite.com. Search Fuel for the Future.
Parking plan
The City of Greenville will host a public meeting to provide information about the new parking plan for the Uptown District. The event is set for 2 p.m. March 21, in the City Hall Third Floor Gallery, 200 W Fifth St.
