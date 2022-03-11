Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Farmers Market
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road, is open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday.
VFW bingo
Charles Gray Morgan VFW Post 7032 holds its bingo night every Saturday at 1108 Mumford Road. Doors open at 6 p.m. and games start at 7:30 p.m.
Food distribution
St. Peter’s Developmental Center, 1295 E. Mumford Road, will hold a drive-through food box giveaway from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday.
Food pantry
The St. James United Methodist Church Food Pantry, 2000 Forest Hill Circle, distributes bags of fresh produce, baked goods and nonperishable food starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday. Drive up.
Museum opening
The Eastern Carolina Village and Farm Museum, 4570 County Home Road, will reopen for the season from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday featuring a program and demonstrations by the Tar River beekeepers on “Pollinators — Our Bee Friends,” and tours. On Tuesday, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., learn how to make beeswax furniture polish and take home samples. All activities are open to children. Cost is $5 for adults and $3 for children with discounts for members. Visit easterncarolinavillage.org/.
Ladies annual tea party
Elm Grove Original Free Will Baptist Church, 5403 Weyerhaeuser Road, Ayden, will hold its ladies’ annual tea party starting at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday with a marketplace sale. The event features cookies and tea at 11 a.m. followed by music with Sue Lynn Whitehurst, a noon lunch, dessert, a loving message from Chandler Whitford and prizes including an award for the best old-fashioned hat. Tickets are $18 and $20 with proceeds going to youth summer camp expenses. Call 746-3534.
Celtic Music
Celebrate the season of green by enjoying the music of Twisted Knot, Celtic band led by Mamie Dixon, at R.A. Fountain General Store at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets are $15 reserved, $13 for general admission. Call 252-749-3228 or visit rafountain.com/events/.
Candidate forum
The Greene County Improvement Association will host a forum for candidates seeking local office from 5:30-8 p.m. on Thursday at the Greene County Public Library, 229 Kingold Blvd., Suite G, Snow Hill.
March Power Luncheon
The Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce will host its March Power Luncheon from noon-1 p.m. on Tuesday at the Hilton Greenville, 207 S.W. Greenville Blvd. East Carolina University Head Football Coach Mike Houston will be the guest speaker. Registration required at greenvillenc.org/events/.
Tea Party
The Eastern N.C. Tea Party will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Parker’s Barbecue, 3109 S. Memorial Drive. The guest speaker will be Michael Smart, the U.S. regional director of The John Birch Society.
GOP Convention
The Pitt County GOP will hold its county convention from 1-4 p.m. on March 19 in the main courtroom at the Pitt County Courthouse, 100 W. Third St. Registration will take place at the door from 1-2 p.m. and will cost $5. Attendance required for those who wish to vote on party matters at the state convention.
Gospel concert
The Four In Christ will be in concert at 7 p.m. on March 20, at Kings Crossroads FWB Church. The Church is located 10 miles west of Greenville between Farmville and Falkland at 2080 Seven Pines Road. The public is cordially invited to attend. For more information contact, Judy Jones at 714-2440.